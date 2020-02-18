2020 Hero Passion Pro BS6 Launched In India At Rs. 64,990

The 2020 Hero Passion Pro comes with a BSVI compliant engine producing 9 per cent more power and 22 per cent more torque than the outgoing model

Just as every other two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp has sped up rolling out BSVI products as the deadline of March 31, 2020 looms large. The largest motorcycle producer in the country has today introduced a duo of BSVI two-wheelers alongside showcasing an upcoming model. The highly popular Passion Pro and Glamour 125 have been updated to meet BSVI standards while the new Xtreme 160 will go on sale next month.

We were the first to show you pictures of the BSVI Passion Pro in January 2020 and standing in line with the spy images, the launched model boasts several notable changes. The 2020 Hero Passion Pro has been priced at Rs. 64,990 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the Self-drum alloy variant and is available for booking across the country. It comes equipped with key mechanical changes as well to become cleaner and greener. The front disc alloy variant costs Rs. 67,190 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

On the design front, the refreshed Passion Pro gets a sportier stance courtesy of the new fairing and redesigned fuel tank. The youthful decals and new paint schemes (Sports Red, Techno Blue, Moon Yellow and Glaze Black) are there to attract perhaps more young buyers. The new contrast colour options in triple-tone fashion render a bolder appeal to the new Passion Pro and it helps in ditching its demeanor as a regular commuter with sleeker headlamp and tail lamp.

The new graphics on the fuel tank extensions is accompanied by more comfortable seating arrangement. As for the performance, the 2020 Hero Passion Pro uses the same BS6-compliant 110 cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine from the Splendor iSmart. The patented i3S idle start/stop system is said to increase the overall fuel efficiency of the new motorcycle.

Despite the updates to stick by new emission regulations, the powertrain develops 9 per cent more power and 22 per cent more torque than the comparable BSIV-spec version. It makes a maximum power of 9 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 9.89 Nm at 5,500 rpm, just as the Splendor iSmart BSVI. It is paired with a four-speed transmission.

Hero will be looking to make the most out of the heavily updated Passion Pro in the volatile period predicted to be endured by the industry in the coming months due to BSVI norms. The company will be investing Rs. 10,000 crore over the next five to seven years for bringing up its future mobility solutions as well.

The 2020 Passion Pro is built on a new diamond frame and the Front suspension travel has been increased by 14 per cent and the rear by 10 per cent. Besides higher ground clearance by 9 per cent, it also gains

Auto Sail technology and digital-analogue instrument cluster with real-time mileage indicator.