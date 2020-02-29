2020 Geneva Motor Show Has Been Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

The Coronavirus is still a major threat, especially in public places with large numbers of foreign visitors, and hence this year’s Geneva Motor Show stands cancelled

The first Geneva Motor Show of this decade has been cancelled as government bans all large events in the country due to the novel coronavirus. The government of Switzerland has banned gatherings of 1,000 people or more due to concerns over the widespread coronavirus, and the said ban is effective till at least 15 March.

The Coronavirus has infected a total of over 85,000 persons worldwide, while the death toll due to the virus has almost hit 3,000 – which is a concerning issue for every government. A similar situation could’ve ensued at the 2020 Auto Expo where a few Chinese carmakers were also participating. However, Chinese delegates had cancelled their visit at the said show.

This year’s Geneva Motor Show was set to open to journalists on 2nd March, while the public would have been able to attend from 5th to 15th March. The tickets that have already been purchased, will be refunded. On an average about 220 exhibitors attend the Geneva Motor Show, along with 10,000 journalists and approx. 6.6 lakh visitors.

“We regret this situation, but the health of all participants is our and our exhibitors’ top priority. This is a case of force majeure and a tremendous loss for the manufacturers who have invested massively in their presence in Geneva. However, we are convinced that they will understand this decision,” said Mr Maurice Turrettini, chairman, Geneva Motor Show, in a statement.

While the Geneva Motor Show is not one of the biggest auto shows in the world, it serves as a platform for manufacturers to showcase their futuristic technologies and products, while carmakers also launch some of their most popular models at the event.

Volkswagen had announced the launch of three new versions of its highest-selling Golf, including the GTI trim, would be launched at the event. On the other hand, BMW was also set to reveal its Concept i4 at this year’s Geneva Motor Show, but has now confirmed that the car would be showcased via a live-streamed event from its in Munich on Tuesday.