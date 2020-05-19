2020 Explorer Plug-In Hybrid Is The Most Powerful Hybrid Ford Ever

2020 Ford Explorer Plug-in Hybrid produces 457 PS and 825 Nm and its deliveries have started across the European continent

The deliveries of the new Ford Explorer PHEV have commenced across Europe, many months after it officially went on sale in late 2019. It combines Ford’s 3.0-litre EcoBoost V6 petrol engine with an electric motor, generator and 13.6 kWh lithium-ion battery to produce a combined power output of 457 PS and a massive 825 Nm of peak torque.

This makes the Explorer the Blue Oval’s most powerful hybrid vehicle ever. The Li-ion battery can be charged from an external power source and also through the regenerative charging on the go. The plug-in hybrid system is paired with a ten-speed automatic transmission sending power to all the four wheels while the terrain management system offers seven different driving modes.

The seven-seater SUV can tow up to 2.5 tons and has an electric-only driving range of 48 km on NEDC cycle while the fuel consumption stands at 2.9 litres per 100 km and it emits 66 g/km CO2. The spacious premium SUV is packed with a host of driver assistance technologies and convenience features. It boasts Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Speed Sign Recognition and Lane Centering, Reverse Brake Assist, etc.

The top-spec ST-Line and Platinum variants are sold with a 14-speaker B&O audio system and 10.1‑inch capacitive touchscreen infotainment, triple zone Electronic Temperature Control and FordPass Connect. The Explorer PHEV is one of the 18 new electrified vehicles Ford has planned to introduce in Europe before the end of 2021.

EV Auto, EV Now, EV Later and EV Charge modes are the different charging modes available letting the drivers to choose according to their convenience. When the battery reaches its lowest state-of-charge, the powertrain reverts to EV Auto mode by supplementing petrol engine power with electric motor assistance using recaptured energy for optimised fuel efficiency.

The 2020 Ford Explorer Plug-in Hybrid is designed to be a spacious and practical SUV with high-level comfort and convenience features. These traits are accompanied by the ability to go off-roading and several advanced connective and assistive technologies on board. The Platinum and ST-Line variants have distinctive exterior and interior brimmed with premium sporty touches.