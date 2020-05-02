2020 Euro-Spec Honda Jazz Gets A Front Center Airbag

The 2020 Jazz gets a total of 10 airbags, apart from other safety tech included in the comprehensive safety package and driver aids

Front driver’s airbag has been in existence since forever, while curtain airbags fitted on the outer sides have also become pretty common today. However, Honda has now taken it a step further with the introduction of a new airbag on the 2020 Jazz, which is placed between the driver’s and front passenger’s seat and further reduces the risk of an injury.

The 2020 Honda Jazz has become Honda’s first offering in its European line-up to be offered with a front center airbag. The unit is fitted inside the back of the driver’s seat, and expands into the empty space between the driver and the passenger, and helps to avoid direct contact and reduce impact between the driver and the passenger in a side-on collision.

The airbag uses three attachment tethers that cover it around the driver in a curved form, which ensures better accuracy of protection. In total, the Euro-spec 2020 Jazz is offered with 10 airbags. Apart from the newly developed central airbag, there are two other technologies that Honda has equipped on the Jazz to help reduce the risk of severe injury in a side-on collision, i.e. the seatbelt pre-tensioners and a higher centre arm-rest.

Honda claims that this new approach can reduce injury to the head by 85 per cent for near-side passenger, and 98 per cent for far-side passenger. Honda has priced the 2020 Jazz in the UK at a base price of £18,890, which roughly converts to Rs 17.96 lakh in Indian currency.

As for the Indian market, Honda is soon going to launch a BS6-compliant version of the previous-gen Jazz. The premium hatch will be offered with the same 1.2-litre petrol (90 PS/110 Nm) and 1.5-litre (100 PS/200 Nm) powertrains as before, albeit in a BS6-compliant state of course.

We expect the BS6-compliant Jazz to launch in the Indian market soon, but Honda is yet to confirm a definitive date. Upon launch, the BS6 Jazz will retain its rivalry with the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz and the VW Polo.