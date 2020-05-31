2020 Datsun redi-GO Facelift Vs Renault Kwid Facelift – Specs Comparison

The 2020 Datsun redi-GO shares its 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre powertrains with the Renault Kwid along with similar set of features

While Renault upgraded its entry-level Kwid hatchback with a mid-life facelift last year, its cousin brand Nissan’s subsidiary Datsun has now launched a refreshed version of the redi-GO, which is also now BS6-compliant. Both the cars are the entry-level point in their brand’s line-up, and go neck and neck against each other.

We bring to you a comparison between the newly launched 2020 Datsun redi-GO facelift, and the Renault Kwid to help you find out which entry-level car offers more value for your money. Take a read to know more –

Dimensions

Styling plays a very important role in the dimensions of these two cars. The Renault Kwid is designed like a crossover, and gets a high bonnet, along with decent 184 mm of ground clearance. On the other hand, the Datsun redi-GO’s USP is its height, while its 187 mm ground clearance is the best in class.

Dimensions Datsun redi-GO Renault Kwid Length 3435 mm 3731 mm Width 1574 mm 1579 mm Height 1546 mm 1474 / 1490 (with roof rail) Wheelbase 2348 mm 2422 mm Ground Clearance 187 mm 184 mm

The Renault Kwid is 296 mm longer, 5 mm wider, and has a 74 mm longer wheelbase than the 2020 Datsun redi-GO. On the other hand, the latter is 56 mm and 72 mm longer than the Renault Kwid with roof rails and without roof rail respectively.

Powertrains

Both the Datsun redi-GO as well as the Renault Kwid come equipped with the same set of engines and transmission options. The lower-end trims of the entry-level cars get a 0.8-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that belts out 54 PS of maximum power, along with 72 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on this powertrain are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Powertrain Datsun redi-GO Renault Kwid Engine 799 cc three-cylinder NA petrol 799 cc three-cylinder NA petrol Power 54 PS 54 PS Torque 72 Nm 72 Nm Transmission 5-speed manual 5-speed manual

Also on offer with the higher-end trims of both the Datsun redi-GO and the Renault Kwid is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder NA petrol engine that produces 68 PS power and 91 Nm torque. The said engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, as well as an optional 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Powertrain Datsun redi-GO Renault Kwid Engine 999 cc three-cylinder NA petrol 999 cc three-cylinder NA petrol Power 68 PS 68 PS Torque 91 Nm 91 Nm Transmission 5-speed manual/5-speed AMT 5-speed manual/5-speed AMT

Features

The 2020 Datsun redi-GO comes packed with a host of new features over the outgoing model that include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED tail lamps, LED DRLs and fog lamps, 14-inch wheels with Pentablade wheel covers, front power windows, remote keyless entry etc.

On the feature front, the Renault Kwid gets a similarly sized 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a first-in-class LED digital instrument cluster, a reverse parking camera with guidelines, a front USB charger, rear armrest, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, a floor console-mounted AMT dial etc.

Safety

In terms of safety, Datsun is offering the 2020 redi-GO with features like ABS with EBD, dual frontal airbags, front seat belt reminder, high-mounted stop lamp, over-speed warning, rear parking sensors and a reverse parking camera with guidelines.

The Renault Kwid also comes equipped with ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a reverse parking camera with guidelines, a high-speed alert system, front seatbelt reminder, a high-mounted stop lamp, rear emergency locking retractor seat belts etc.

Price

Datsun has launched the BS6-compliant 2020 redi-GO facelift at a starting price of Rs 2.83 lakh for the base variant, while the top-end 1.0-litre automatic trim with all the bells and whistles has been priced at Rs 4.77 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

In contrast, the Renault Kwid’s price isn’t too far away either. Renault retails the Kwid at a base price of Rs 2.92 lakh for the entry-level model, while the range topping Climber (O) 1.0 AMT will set you back by Rs 5.01 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

Comparison Verdict

Both the 2020 Datsun redi-GO and the Renault Kwid are packed with the same set of engines and transmissions, while they also share a host of their interior and exterior features. What’s more is that both the cars are similarly priced, which leaves only one aspect to be considered if you’re planning to buy either of these entry-level cars, i.e. the styling factor.

If you’re looking for a bold and rugged car, the Renault Kwid is the one to go for. However, if you’re tall and want an entry-level car that suits you, the tall-boy 2020 Datsun redi-GO seems like a sweet deal.