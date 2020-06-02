2020 Datsun Redi-Go Facelift Officially Launched In India

2020 Datsun Redi-Go facelift gets more premium features and is powered by the same 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines

Datsun unveiled the teaser images of the 2020 Redi-Go only a few weeks ago and it has entered the domestic market today. It carries a starting price of Rs. 2.83 lakh for the base variant. It goes all the way up to Rs. 4.77 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-spec AMT trim.

The entry-level hatchback is one of the main models for Datsun in terms of gaining volumes but it has not been doing so in recent years. The facelift is expected to help Datsun in reviving its sales fortunes as it gets a slightly more premium package with the addition of new premium features and cosmetic as well as interior changes.

Model Price Datsun Redi-Go (D) Rs. 2,83,000 Datsun Redi-Go (A) Rs. 3,58,000 Datsun Redi-Go (T) Rs. 3,80,000 Datsun Redi-Go (T OPT 800 CC) Rs. 4,16,000 Datsun Redi-Go (T OPT 1.0 L) Rs. 4,44,000 Datsun Redi-Go (T OPT Smart Drive Auto (AMT) ) Rs. 4,77,000

The brand has taken the opportunity in mandatorily updating its products to meet BSVI emission standards to release the facelift. The 2020 Datsun Redi-Go competing against Maruti Alto continues to be offered in two engines as the 0.8-litre petrol and 1.0-litre petrol units have been updated to meet BSVI norms, as in the Renault Kwid.

Specs Datsun Redi-Go Engine 0.8 Litre / 1.0 Litre Petrol Engine Power 54 PS / 68 PS Torque 72 NM / 91 NM Transmission 5 Speed MT

The former develops 54 PS and 72 Nm while the latter kicks out 68 PS and 91 Nm. Both are offered with a five-speed manual transmission as standard, and the bigger gasoline engine can be had with a five-speed AMT transmission as well. With several changes to the exterior, the 2020 Datsun Red-Go gets bolder front fascia with silver accents, wraparound headlamps and redesigned grille.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “With the new Datsun redi-GO, we have introduced a high-quality product with a strong value proposition. Built with Japanese technology, the new redi-GO offers segment-leading technological features that cater to growing ambitions of young India. We aim to enhance the value propositions of Datsun products in line with our mission of enabling progressive mobility.”

Other updates are L-shaped DRLs, LED fog lamps, Datsun emblem fitted above the side fenders, C-shaped LED tail lamps and so on. While the overall tall riding stance of the Red-Go is retained with tall pillars, the addition of new features in the top-end variants make the budget hatchback much more attractive than its predecessor.

On the inside, the updated Redi-Go gains an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, piano black finish with silver bezels, dual-tone instrument cluster, internal adjustable mirrors, reverse parking sensors and camera with guidelines, new dashboard and controls, dual airbags, ABS, fabric trimmed front doors, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice recognition and Bluetooth connectivity.

The Datsun Redi-GO is offered in six colour options namely Vivid Blue, Ruby Red, Sandstone Brown, Bronze Grey, Crystal Silver and Opal White. It measures 3,435 mm in length, 1,574 mm in width and stands 1,546 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,348 mm and 187 mm ground clearance. The boot space capacity stands at 222 litres.