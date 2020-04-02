2020 Creta Becomes Best-Selling Hyundai In March 2020

Hyundai sold a total of 26,300 units in March 2020 with 41 per cent Year-on-Year sales decline, as 44,350 units were recorded during the same month last year

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has officially revealed its sales numbers for the month of March 2020. As expected, the volumes have plummeted due to the outbreak of Coronavirus and the resultant lockdown for 21 days. The South Korean auto major has sold a total of just 26,300 units last month.

Last month, the recently launched 2020 Hyundai Creta turned out to be the most popular model in its company’s lineup. The second generation of the popular SUV found 6,706 buyers. With this, it became considerably more popular than the Venue, which could clock a sales figure of 6,127 units.

The third spot went to the i10, with a total sale of 4,293 units, while the Elite i20 took the fourth sport with a sale of 3,455 units. The newly launched Aura sold 2,615 units, while the Santro found 2,169 buyers last month. The least popular model was the Verna with a sale of just 893 units but this low number can be attributed to the transition to the recently launched facelifted version.

Models No. of Units Sold In March Creta 6706 Venue 6127 I10 4293 Elite i20 3455 Aura 2615 Santro 2169 Verna 893

As panic prevails across the country, the India government had no choice but to announce the lockdown to prevent the spreading of the deadly virus. With the positive patients increasing everyday, the uncertainty revolving around the lockdown continues.

While the government denies the extension of the lockdown, the current scenario indicates that it will more likely be stretched up as it is the only available choice to hamper the exponential increase in infection. Hyundai shipped a total of 5,979 units in March 2020, as the cumulative numbers stood at 32,379 units last month.

The largest exporter of passenger cars from the country is also the second-largest carmaker by volumes. But it could not stop Hyundai from enduring a massive drop in sales volumes as 41 per cent Year-on-Year drop was noted in a similar fashion to other manufacturers.

Hyundai continued to be second in the overall manufacturers’ monthly sales table for March 2020 ahead of Kia, Toyota, Tata, Honda and Ford. It currently sells 11 models across different segments: Santro, Grand i10, Elite i20, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, Venue, Verna, Creta Elantra, Tucson and Kona EV.

The state-of-the-art manufacturing plant near Chennai also exports to around 88 countries across the globe. HMIL currently boasts 517 dealers and more than 1,330 service points and it has a R&D facility in Hyderabad. The company recently introduced the second generation Creta and facelifted Tucson to strengthen its SUV range.

The facelifted Verna is also up on sale with a starting price of Rs. 9.30 lakh (ex-showroom). It comprises of several notable exterior updates and a new BSVI engine lineup with three choices.