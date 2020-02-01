2020 BS6 Price List of KTM Duke & RC Bikes – 125, 200, 250, 390

KTM has updated its entire range to comply with BS6-compliance, which has hiked the prices from Rs 3,328 to Rs 10,496

KTM currently retails five models under the Duke series (125, 200, 250, 390, 790), and three under the RC series (125, 200, 390). Apart from the 790 Duke, KTM recently updated all the seven other bikes to comply with the latest emission norms, which has led to their prices being hiked marginally.

The 2020 250 Duke has received the lowest price hike in the list, i.e. Rs 3,328, whereas the 200 Duke is on the receiving end of the highest increase in its price, by Rs 10,496. It should be noted that the 200 cc twins are also one of the highest-selling KTM bikes in the country.

Take a look at the new price list of the BS6 KTM range, compared to the price they were retailed at until now –

KTM Bikes BS6 Price* BS4 Price* Difference 125 Duke Rs 1,38,041 Rs 1,32,500 Rs 5,541 RC 125 Rs 1,55,277 Rs 1,48,750 Rs 6,527 200 Duke Rs 1,72,749 Rs 1,62,253 Rs 10,496 RC 200 Rs 1,96,768 Rs 1,90,630 Rs 6,138 250 Duke Rs 2,00,576 Rs 1,97,248 Rs 3,328 RC 390 Rs 2,48,075 Rs 2,44,014 Rs 4,061 390 Duke Rs 2,52,928 Rs 2,48,075 Rs 4,176

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

The prices of the RC 390 and the 390 Duke have been increased by Rs 4,061 and Rs 4,176 respectively. Both the bikes share a BS6-compliant 373.2 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, 4-valve DOHC motor, which puts out 43 hp power and 37 Nm torque, and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The same unit is also being offered with the KTM 390 Adventure which was launched earlier this month.

The entry-level 125 Duke is now priced at Rs 1,38,041 (ex-showroom, Delhi), while its RC twin is now being offered at Rs Rs 1,55,277 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Powering both the bikes is a 124.7 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which belts out 15 hp/12 Nm, and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

KTM also confirmed that a BS6-compliant version of its flagship 790 Duke will also be launched, but post the April 1, 2020 BS6 deadline. The Austrian manufacturer did not sell any units of the bike in December 2019, and hence, is currently offering a discount of up to Rs 1 lakh on the BS4 790 Duke, which is priced at Rs 8.64 lakh (ex-showroom).