2020 BS6 Nissan Kicks 1.3L, 1.5L Spec & Feature Details Leaked

2020 Nissan Kicks comes equipped with the mid-size SUV segment’s most powerful 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine developing 156 PS and 254 Nm

Yesterday, we showed you the leaked document of the 2020 Datsun Redi-Go facelift exclusively and today the information surrounding the BSVI version of the Nissan Kicks has been leaked in a Youtube video. Nissan Motor India Limited officially revealed the existence of the BSVI compliant 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine recently as well.

The mid-size SUV made its market debut in January 2019 and it has not been setting the sales charts on fire by any means. The Japanese manufacturer will be looking to make a strong impact with the BSVI Kicks, just as Datsun will be with facelifted Redi-Go, courtesy of new equipment on board.

The 2020 Nissan Kicks will be powered by a new 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which made its domestic premiere at the 2020 Auto Expo in February under the bonnet of the Renault Duster. The Mercedes-Benz derived engine also has direct injection technology and is good enough to deliver a maximum power output of 156 PS.

The KR13 DDT gasoline motor delivers a peak torque of 254 Nm. According to the leaked data, it will have an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 16.3 kmpl. When compared to the 1.4-litre T-GDI petrol engine used in the Kia Seltos and second-generation Hyundai Creta, it kicks out 16 PS more power and 12 Nm of higher torque output.

This make the new engine the most powerful in its class by all means. The powertrain boasts cylinder coating technology borrowed from the awe-inspiring GT-R’s engine. This helps in returning better fuel economy and powertrain efficiency along with greater performance characteristics according to Nissan.

The engine will be paired with a X-tronic CVT automatic transmission, which is calibrated to have 40 per cent less friction for better acceleration and providing economy. As standard, a six-speed manual transmission will be on sale. It is said to be the “best-performing automatic transmission” by the brand and features a dedicated eight-step M mode for using the gearbox as a manual.

The 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine in the 2020 Nissan Kicks generates 106 PS maximum power and 142 Nm of peak torque. It will have a claimed mileage of 14.1 kmpl. Other segment-first features include remote engine start and idle start/stop technology along with push button start in the XV and XV Premium grades.

It has a ground clearance of 210 mm and features leather wrapped soft-touch dashboard, automatic AC, 360-degree around view camera, floating touchscreen infotainment system with Nissan Connect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Cruise Control, Hill Start Assist, LED projector headlamps, etc.

The bookings for the 2020 Nissan Kicks will commence on May 15 and thus expect the launch to happen towards the end of this month. It will be sold in XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O) grades.