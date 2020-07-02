2020 BS6 Maruti Wagon R 1.0L & 1.2 L – Updated Price List (July 2020)

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is sold with a 1.0-litre petrol and a 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired with either a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT

Maruti Suzuki has the Wagon R as one of its consistent sellers for several years despite not changing much in its appearance to cause a revelation till last year. The third generation Wagon R is a complete departure from its predecessors as the brand went all in with it. As the last crop of models, it is also based on the lightweight Heartect platform.

Besides being based on a new architecture, the Wagon R had a comprehensive makeover both inside and out when it went on sale in January 2019. With a more appealing exterior, the tall hatch stance continued to remain in place and the cabin received substantial updates in response to the growing competition in the entry-level space.

Despite difficult market sentiments in 2019, the Wagon R did live up to the expectations as it registered good numbers. Midway through 2019, Maruti Suzuki introduced the BSVI compliant Wagon R and is currently priced from Rs. 5.13 lakh for the base VXi and it goes up to Rs. 5.94 lakh for the ZXi AGS trim (ex-showroom, Delhi) when paired with 1.2-litre petrol engine.

Model (Wagon-R 1.2 Litre Engine) Price (Ex-Showroom Delhi) Maruti Wagon R VXI Rs. 5.13 Lakh Maruti Wagon R VXI (O) Rs. 5.20 Lakh Maruti Wagon R ZXI Rs. 5.48 Lakh Maruti Wagon R VXI AGS Rs. 5.60 Lakh Maruti Wagon R VXI (O) AGS Rs. 5.67 Lakh Maruti Wagon R ZXI AGS Rs. 5.94 Lakh

Model (Wagon-R 1.0 Litre Engine) Price (Ex-Showroom Delhi) Maruti Wagon R LXI Rs. 4.45 Lakh Maruti Wagon R LXI (O) Rs. 4.52 Lakh Maruti Wagon R VXI Rs. 4.90 Lakh Maruti Wagon R VXI (O) Rs. 4.97 Lakh Maruti Wagon R VXI AGS Rs. 5.37 Lakh Maruti Wagon R VXI (O) AGS Rs. 5.44 Lakh Maruti Wagon R LXI CNG Rs. 5.25 Lakh Maruti Wagon R LXI (O) CNG Rs. 5.32 Lakh

As for the smaller 1.0-litre engine, the Wagon R is priced between Rs. 4.45 lakh and Rs. 5.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). In February 2020, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer debuted the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R S-CNG in LXi and LXi (O) variants. The Wagon R S-CNG variant can return a mileage of 32.52 km/kg and it comes equipped with a 60-litre tank capacity.

In a similar fashion to other S-CNG vehicles, it features dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and a new injection system to help deliver optimum performance and enhance drivability across different surfaces. The S-Presso S-CNG made its domestic premiere at the 2020 Auto Expo and it is also available on sale now.

The 1.2-litre K12M petrol unit delivers a maximum power output of 82 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4,200 rpm. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder motor kicks out 67 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 90 Nm at 3,500 rpm. Both the engines in the Wagon R are paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission.