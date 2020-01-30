2020 BS6 KTM Duke And RC Range Launched – 125, 200, 250, 390

KTM has upgraded its entire 2020 Duke and RC line-ups to comply with the BS6 emission norms at a nominal price hike

Contrary to what had been speculated until now, KTM has upgraded its entire range, which includes Duke 125, 200, 250, 390, as well as RC 125, 200, 390 motorcycles, to comply with the latest emission norms. The transition from BS4 to BS6 has resulted in a price hike in the range of about Rs. 3,300 – 10,000.

The 2020 KTM 200 Duke has received a complete makeover. The bike’s design is inspired by the 1290 Super Duke R, and gets an all new split trellis frame, tank, along with a redesigned headlamp and LED DRLs as well. The bike now comes with dual-channel ABS as standard, and the fuel capacity has been increased from 10.2 litres to 13.5 litres, resulting in a 30% additional range.

Parameter KTM 390 DUKE KTM 250 DUKE Engine Type Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC Engine Capacity 373.3 cm³ 248.8 cm³ Power 43.5 PS at 9,000 rpm 30 PS at 9,000 rpm Torque 37 Nm at 7,000 rpm 24 Nm at 7,500 rpm Clutch Assist & Slipper Assist & Slipper Brakes (Front) Disc 320m, 4 piston fixed calliper Disc 320m, 4 piston fixed calliper Brakes (Rear) Disc 230mm, 1 piston Floating calliper Disc 230mm, 1 piston Floating calliper ABS Bosch Dual Channel (with Supermoto) Bosch Dual Channel (with Supermoto) Chassis Split Steel Trellis Frame Split Steel Trellis Frame Front Suspension WP-Open Cartridge USD Ø 43 mm WP-Open Cartridge USD Ø 43 mm Rear Suspension WP-Monoshock WP-Monoshock Weight (w/o fuel) 163 Kg 161.9 Kg Fuel Tank Capacity 13.5 lit 13.5 lit Quickshifter Quickshifter +

The 2020 KTM 200 Duke retains its 199.5 cc single-cylinder 4-valve liquid-cooled engine that puts out 25 PS of maximum power and 19.3 Nm max torque. The bike is being offered with 2 new paint schemes – Electronic Orange and Ceramic White, and has been priced at Rs 1,72,749 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 2020 KTM 390 Duke on the other hand, has been equipped with a bi-directional Quickshifter+, which lets the rider upshift or downshift the gears without engaging the clutch, resulting in faster shifts. The bike continues to be powered by the 373.3 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled, DOHC motor, that generates 43.5 PS of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm peak torque at 7,000 rpm.

Parameter KTM 200 DUKE KTM 125 DUKE Engine Type Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC Engine Capacity 199.5 cm³ 124.7 cm³ Power 25 PS at 10,000 rpm 14.5 PS at 9,250 rpm Torque 19.3 Nm at 8,000 rpm 12 Nm at 8,000 rpm Clutch Wet Multi-Disc Wet Multi-Disc Brakes (Front) Disc 300m, 4 piston fixed calliper Disc 300m, 4 piston fixed calliper Brakes (Rear) Disc 230mm, 1 piston Floating Calliper Disc 230mm, 1 piston Floating Calliper ABS Bosch Dual Channel Bosch Single Channel Chassis Split Steel Trellis Frame Steel Trellis Frame Front Suspension WP-USD Ø 43 mm WP-USD Ø 43 mm Rear Suspension WP-Monoshock WP-Monoshock Weight (w/o fuel) 150.3 Kg 141.4 Kg Fuel Tank Capacity 13.5 lit 10.5 lit

KTM has priced the 2020 390 Duke at Rs 2,52,928 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and the motorcycle will be available in 2 new colour options, namely Silver Metallic and Ceramic White.

The new 250 Duke has been equipped with high-end components like open cartridge upside-down WP forks, a slipper clutch and pre-load adjustable mono shocks. The 248.8 cc bike also gets a dual-channel ABS with SuperMoto mode; which disables the ABS for just the rear-wheel.

The single-cylinder, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, DOHC motor on the 250 Duke produces 30 PS power at 9,000 rpm, and 24 Nm torque at 7,500 rpm. The quarter-litre bike is also being offered with two new colour options – Silver Metallic and Dark Galvano, and is priced at Rs 2,00,576 lakh (ex-showroom). Take a look at the complete price list of the 2020 BS6 Duke range –

Model BS6 Price (ex-showroom) BS4 Price (ex-showroom) Price Difference 125 Duke Rs 1,38,041 Rs 1,32,500 Rs 5,541 200 Duke Rs 1,72,749 Rs 1,62,253 Rs 10,496 250 Duke Rs 2,00,576 Rs 1,97,248 Rs 3,328 390 Duke Rs 2,52,928 Rs 2,48,075 Rs 4,716

The entire RC range, including RC 125, RC 200 and RC 390, get new colours and graphic styling inspired by KTM’s Moto3 factory racers, and the three motorcycles also get dual-channel ABS as a standard fitment now.

Parameter RC 390 RC 200 Engine Type Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC Engine Capacity 373.3 cm³ 199.5 cm³ Power 43.5 PS at 9,000 rpm 25 PS at 10,000 rpm Torque 36 Nm at 7,000 rpm 19.2 Nm at 8,000 rpm Clutch Assist & Slipper Wet Multi-Disc Brakes (Front) Disc 320m, 4 piston fixed calliper Disc 300m, 4 piston fixed calliper Brakes (Rear) Disc 230mm, 1 piston Floating calliper Disc 230mm, 1 piston Floating calliper ABS Bosch Dual Channel Bosch Dual Channel Chassis Steel Trellis Frame Steel Trellis Frame Front Suspension WP-Open Cartridge USD Ø 43 mm WP-USD Ø 43 mm Rear Suspension WP-Monoshock WP-Monoshock Weight (w/o fuel) 166.8 Kg 154.4 Kg Fuel Tank Capacity 9.5 lit 9.5 lit

Here is a price list of the entire 2020 RC range –