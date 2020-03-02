2020 BS6 Hero Super Splendor Launched From Rs 67,300

Hero has launched the BS6-compliant Super Splendor at a starting price of Rs 67,300 (ex-showroom) for the drum brake variant, and Rs 70,800 (ex-showroom) for the new disc brake variant

Hero MotoCorp has officially updated the Super Splendor commuter motorcycle to comply with the BS6 emission norms, which has brought in a host of mechanical and cosmetic changes. Hero has launched the bike at a starting price of Rs 67,300 for the drum brake variant, while a new disc brake trim has been launched at Rs 70,800 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

The updated bike now comes with an all-new diamond frame, and the dimensions of the bike have been altered too. The seat length has been increased by 45 mm, while the ground clearance has been increased by 30 mm to 180 mm. Apart from that, the front suspension travel has also been increased by 15 mm, while the rear travel has been increased by 7.5 mm.

Hero has equipped the BS6 Super Splendor with a new 125 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled motor that comes with a fuel injection system and Hero’s XSense technology. Hero claims that the new engine puts out 19% more power. It generates 10.73 hp of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Also, the engine now comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox, unlike the 4-speed unit offered with the previous model. It also gets Hero’s i3S technology which improves the bike’s fuel efficiency.

The bike now gets a larger 240 mm disc brake at the front, while the rear tyre continues to come equipped with a 130 mm drum brake. In terms of design, the BS6 Super Splendor carries forward the overall design language from its predecessor. However, it gets a new Metallic Nexus Blue colour option, in addition to the in addition to the Glaze Black, Heavy Grey, and Candy Blazing Red schemes which were offered with the previous model.

Hero recently launched the BS6 Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, as well as the Glamour at the Hero World 2020 event. At the same event, it also launched the Hero Xpulse 200 Rally Kit.