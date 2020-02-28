2020 BMW X1 Facelift Set To Be Launched On March 5 In India

BMW has teased us with a short video on its social media handles, confirming the launch date of the facelifted X1 SUV

BMW is all set to launch a mid-life facelifted version of its entry-level SUV, the X1, on 5th March in India. As compared to the outgoing pre-facelift model, the 2020 X1 will carry cosmetic changes, new BS6-compliant powertrains and some new features as well. However, the current starting price of the SUV i.e. Rs 38.30 lakh (ex-showroom) is expected to be hike as well.

On the outside, the 2020 X1 will come with many changes, including a larger kidney grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers and new alloy wheels as well. The headlamps have also been slightly altered and get BMW’s signature double barrel design. The top of the line X1 M Sport trim will get a more aggressive front design, along with bigger disc brakes and new paint schemes.

However, the changes will be minimal inside the cabin, and will be limited to improved quality of materials used. However, the higher-end variants will likely come equipped with additional features like a panoramic sunroof and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system integrated with BMW’s latest-generation iDrive user interface.

Mechanically, the X1 will remain unchanged. The SUV will continue to be offered with 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and diesel engine options, but both the drivetrains will now be BS6-compliant. The petrol mill puts out 192 hp of maximum power, along with 280 Nm peak torque, while the oil burner generates 190 hp power and 400 Nm torque. Both the engines will come mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox as standard, but the all-wheel drive configuration will be limited to the diesel models.

As of now, BMW retails the pre-facelift X1 at a base price of Rs 38.30 lakh, which goes up to Rs 45.70 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). We expect the price to be hiked upon the facelifted model’s arrival in the country, and BMW could price the SUV around the Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom) mark for the entry-level trim.

Upon launch, the BMW X1 facelift will continue to rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3, Volvo XC40 and even the Mini Countryman, in India.