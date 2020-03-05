2020 BMW X1 Facelift Launched In India From Rs. 35.90 Lakh

2020 BMW X1 gets cosmetic updates with larger kidney grille and the interior gains new features; powered by BSVI 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines

The X1 has always been a popular nameplate for BMW due to its accessible nature compared to other models within the domestic lineup. It is also responsible for garnering good volume numbers along with the 3-Series sedan for the German luxury carmaker and it has finally received a facelift. The 2020 BMW X1 has its prices starting from Rs. 35.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). BMW is offering Rs. 15,000 service and warranty package for five years for early birds.

For the increase in pricing over the outgoing model, BMW has incorporated cosmetic changes and interior as well as feature updates. It now comes powered by BSVI compliant petrol and diesel engines as the more stringent emission standards are coming into effect from April 1, 2020. In the latest crop of BMWs sold globally and also in India, the bigger kidney grille has been a major addition.

While it does get mixed reaction from the customers as well as enthusiasts, BMW sticks with it as the 2020 BMW X1 also adorns the larger grille assembly and sits between the sharper LED headlamps. The front fascia gains sportier bumper section and the housing for sleeker LED fog lamps and wider air inlets. While the overall silhouette of the luxury SUV remains, the side profile boasts new set of alloy wheels.

At the rear, the updated BMW X1 features redesigned tail lamps and newly fitted bumper with dual exhaust pipes. On the inside, the facelifted X1 gets notable updates despite the design of the dashboard being carried forward from the outgoing model. It comes with revised instrumentation and the latest i-Drive infotainment system with new features onboard.

The new BMW X1 is available in two BS VI petrol and two BS VI diesel variants which are locally produced. The ex-showroom prices are as follows –

BMW X1 sDrive20i SportX (petrol) : INR 35,90,000

BMW X1 sDrive20i xLine (petrol) : INR 38,70,000

BMW X1 sDrive20d xLine (diesel) : INR 39,90,000

BMW X1 sDrive20d M Sport (diesel) : INR 42,90,000

As for the powertrain, the 2020 BMW X1 uses a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine updated to meet BSVI emission standards. The former is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 192 PS and 280 Nm while the latter develops 190 PS and 400 Nm. The petrol unit is connected to a seven-speed automatic transmission and the oil-burner is paired with an eight-speed auto.

BMW does not offer a four-wheel-drive system in India for the X1 and thus the power is transferred to only the front wheels. Some of the highlighting features present are wireless Apple CarPlay, ambient lighting, six airbags, reversing camera, ESC (Electronic Stability Control), TC (Traction Control), TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), panoramic sunroof, powered driver and co-passenger seats and so on.