2020 BMW M8 Competition Does 0-96 KMPH In Just 2.5 Seconds

2020 BMW M8 Competition uses a 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 engine developing 616 horsepower and 750 Nm of peak torque

BMW has really been pushing the envelope in recent times with its M series of performance-based cars and it is being paid dividends. The idea caters to the hardcore purists as the regular luxury sedans are dialed to maximise their potential with mechanical upgrades and performance obsessive powertrains along with exterior enhancements.

The 2020 BMW M8 fits the philosophy in every way possible as it is currently the most accelerative model produced by the German manufacturer. Moreover, it is also one of the quickest off the line. Delving deep into the performance numbers, the M8 Competition uses a massive 4.4-litre V8 engine.

It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 616 horsepower and 750 Nm of peak torque, and is connected to an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission sending power to all the four wheels through a M-spec xDrive AWD system. It is claimed to accelerate from zero to 96 kmph in just 3.0 seconds before reaching 100 kmph two tenths shy.

These are official claims made by BMW but in a recent test conducted by Car and Driver, the 2020 M8 Competition took just 2.5 seconds to reach 96 kmph. The publication uses one foot rollout while testing a car’s acceleration as timing gear does not kick in until the car moves the first foot.

The drag strip method helps in improving acceleration to 96 kmph by about one tenth of a second. The acceleration test also revealed that the latest M8 competition can go up to 160 kmph in just 6.3 seconds before hitting 241 kmph in 15.5 seconds and 273 kmph in 22 seconds. It only took about 3.5 seconds to go from 8 kmph yo 96 kmph courtesy of the advanced launch control system.

In addition, it posted the best quarter mile time in their tests of 10.7 seconds at 207.6 kmph top speed. Earlier this year, BMW launched the M8 Coupe and 8 Series Gran Coupe in India digitally. The BSVI, 3.0-litre, six-cylinder in-line petrol engine of the BMW 840i Gran Coupe produces 340 horsepower and 500 Nm. It is paired with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport auto helping in achieving 0-100 kmph dash in 5.2 seconds.