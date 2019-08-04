2020 Benelli TNT 600i Completely Unveiled In New set Of Images

2020 TNT 600i will carry forward the same chassis and powertrain but features major cosmetic updates

A fresh set of images of the 2020 Benelli TNT 600i have surfaced online recently. The previous set of images that were leaked earlier hardly revealed any details while the new set of images were shot inside the studio reveals the motorcycle completely. Surprisingly, the 2020 TNT 600i looks a bit different than what we saw in the first set of leaked images.

The 2020 Benelli 600i front headlamp setup looks sharper and takes its design inspiration from the bigger and more powerful bikes of the TNT family (including the TNT899 and TNT1130). The twin eye-shaped headlamp design has been the signature styling for Benelli TNT motorcycles for a long time and the company will likely use similar design for the 2020 TNT600i as well. The fuel tank, on the other hand, gets an angular design.

The Benelli badge, in particular, has been repositioned from the yellow portion to the lower half of the fuel tank. The motorcycle also features a step design seat while the pillion gets a separate pillion pad. The updated motorcycle features a modern all-digital instrument cluster that promises to offer plenty of additional information to the rider.

The 2020 Benelli 600i rear profile looks slimmer compared to its predecessor because it does not get the under seat exhaust system anymore. Moreover the motorcycle also features a new swingarm-mounted license plate which you will also find in Benelli’s recently introduced 502C cruiser.

With the adoption of these new design formula, the rear profile of the motorcycle looks neat and at par with its other modern rivals. For your information the current generation Benelli is powered by an inline, four-cylinder engine. The unit paired with a 6-speed gearbox produces about 86.2hp of peak power and 54.6Nm of peak torque.

The updated model will likely use the same engine as well however, it will be tuned differently and will perhaps also produce slightly more power and torque output. The engine will also be tuned to meet the stricter Euro 5 emission norms. Hopefully, the 2020 Benelli 600i will make its debut in India soon after it is launched in the International market.