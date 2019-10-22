2020 Baojun 530 Launched, Gets 10.4-Inch Infotainment From MG Hector

2020 Baojun 530 gets exterior enhancements with a tweaked front grille, new bumpers and wheels; can be had in three different seating configurations

The Baojun 530 has come a long way since its debut in China two years ago. It has spawned a number of SUVs such as the MG Hector, Wuling Almaz and latest Chevy Captiva. It has been updated for 2020 and the changes deal with cosmetic changes and interior revisions. The 2020 Baojun 530 comes fitted with a revised front grille and redesigned headlamps with a sleeker and longer profile.

In addition, the front bumper is also brand new while the inclusion of silver trim at the rear has enhanced the upmarket appeal of the SUV. It is accompanied by a newly designed set of wheels. On the inside, the 2020 Baojun 530 gains the 10.4-inch vertically-oriented touchscreen infotainment system from MG Hector that has received tremendous attention in India.

Just as in the India-spec Hector five-seater SUV, the new Baojun 530 gets OTR (Over The Air) updates used to control various functionalities like the infotainment system itself, air conditioning, navigation and a lot more. The voice command function needs some time to get acclimatised with the Hector and similarly in the Baojun 530, a number of commands are available.

It helps in playing music, sending message to your contacts in the list through We Chat application, opening and closing of the sunroof, etc. Other highlighting features include TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), parking sensors up front and rear, heated side mirrors and digital instrumentation. As for the powertrain, the 2020 Baojun 530 uses a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 145 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 250 Nm of peak torque delivered between 2,200 and 3,400 rpm. It is connected to either a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic unit as an option. Priced between RMB 77,800 and 99,800 (Rs. 7.79 lakh and Rs. 10 lakh), SAIC-GM-Wuling JV is currently receiving orders for the updated Baojun 530 in China.

With bigger proportions than the Hyundai Tucson, the Baojun 530 measures 4,695 mm in length, 1,835 mm in width and stands 1,750 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,750 mm. It can be had in 2+3, 2+2+2 or 2+3+2 seating configurations with the five-seater allowing for 979 mm of space between first and second rows while the bootspace capacity stands at up to 1,065 litres.

