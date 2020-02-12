2020 Bajaj Pulsar 150 BS6 Launched, Price Up By Rs. 9,000

Baja has officially launched the Pulsar 150 and Pulsar 150 Twin Disc versions today with a new fuel injection system and the prices have gone up by nearly Rs. 9,000

Bajaj Auto has today announced the launch of the BS6 compliant Pulsar 150 and 150 Twin Disc variants in the domestic market. The Pulsar series has been the heart and soul of Bajaj’s volume aspirations for several years and the new Pulsar 150 comes fitted with a fuel injection system due to various reasons.

The FI system has been designed by Bajaj’s Research & Development centre and it is claimed to ensure “seamless power delivery, feather-touch start and optimum fuel economy”. The company has further emphasised that it is easy to maintain and the system combines with the proven 149.5 cc single-cylinder Twin Spark DTS-i engine.

The powertrain is good enough to deliver a maximum power output of 14 PS at 8,500 rpm and the new 2020 Bajaj Pulsar 150 will be retailed in two paint schemes namely Black Chrome and Black Red. Compared to the BS4 variants of Pulsar 150 and 150 Twin Disc, Bajaj has increased the prices by close to Rs. 9,000.

The BS6 compliant Bajaj Pulsar 150 is priced at Rs. 94,956 while the BS6 Pulsar 150 Twin Disc costs Rs. 98,835 (both prices, ex-showroom). The BS6 range will expand in the next few weeks. The 149.5 cc single-cylinder, four-stroke, SOHC, two-valve, air-cooled, DTS-i, FI engine kicks out peak torque of 13.25 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

While the power figure has remained the same, the torque output is down by 0.15 Nm and both kick in at 500 rpm later in the rev range. As for the suspension, 31 mm telescopic forks are used up front with 135 mm travel while the rear continues to have the twin shock absorber, gas filled with canister. The braking duties are handled by 260 mm front disc (size increased by 20 mm) with a single-channel ABS system and 130 mm rear disc/drum.

The 2020 Bajaj Pulsar 150 BS6 irdes on 80/100-R17 tubeless front and 100/90-R17 tubeless rear tyres. The fuel tank capacity continues to be at 15 litres and the entry-level sporty motorcycle measures 2,055 mm long, 765 mm wide (10 mm wider) and stands 1,060 mm tall with a wheelbase of 1,320 mm and 165 mm ground clearance. It tips the weighing scale at 148 kilograms as the weight has been increased by 4 kilograms.