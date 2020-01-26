2020 Bajaj Chetak Urbane Vs Premium Model Comparison- All Differences Explained

Recently, Bajaj Auto Ltd, the home-grown two-wheeler giant, initiated its EV offensive with the launch of an all-electric scooter that brings the iconic Chetak brand back to life

The 2020 Bajaj Chetak electric has gone on sale at a starting price of Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2020 Bajaj Chetak is available in two variants – Urbane and Premium, with the latter commanding a premium of Rs 15,000 over the standard version. In this post, we have decided to compare the two variants to give you a better picture of how the two trims differ from each other.

The biggest difference between the Urbane and Premium variants of the 2020 Bajaj Chetak electric can be spotted on the front wheel. While the entry-level variant gets a drum brake at the front axle, the more expensive variant gets a disc brake. We feel that the availability of a disc brake on the costlier variant alone justifies the premium it commands.

Also, while the 2020 Bajaj Chetak Urbane is on sale in two colour options – Citrus Rush and Cyber White – the Chetak Premium is on sale in four paint options -Hazelnut, Indigo Metallic, Velutto Rosso and Brooklyn Black. Hence, buyers of the entry-level trim don’t have much to choose from in terms of the colour options. Also, while the base variant has a black upholstery with medium grey stitching, the Premium trim has a tan-coloured seat with light tan stitches.

Furthermore, while the 2020 Bajaj Chetak Urbane comes with Siberian Silver bezels, the Chetak Premium gets Satin Silver bezels. Also, the base model offers matte black paint finish on the wheels, while buyers of the Premium variant can choose from Slate Grey or Stain Black Metallic colour options for the wheels. Finally, the base model of the 2020 Bajaj Chetak is being sold with a TPU Dark Grey floor mat.

In terms of specifications, both the variants are the same. The 2020 Bajaj Chetak features a 3 kWh IP67 rated battery that powers an electric motor. The new EV offers a maximum power of 4 kW and a peak torque of 16 Nm. The scooter can be fully charged in just 5 hours through a charger that can be plugged into a regular wall socket. 25% charge, however, can be achieved in 1 hour.