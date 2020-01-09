2020 Auto Expo Will Act As Gateway For Chinese Brands’ Entry Into India

Chinese carmakers like Great Wall Motors’ Haval, FAW Group’s Haima and BYD Motors are expected to showcase a flurry of new vehicles at the 2020 Auto Expo

The 2020 edition of the Auto Expo is shaping up to host a barrage of vehicle debuts from the Chinese carmakers. While several notable names like Ford, BMW, JLR, Honda, Hero, Bajaj, TVS and Toyota have opted to sit out of the biennial motoring show citing the difficult times the industry has been facing lately, the forthcoming Chinese brands are taking it as an opportunity to make a mark for themselves.

BYD Motors, Changan, Great Wall Motors and FAW Haima are lining up to impress the show going audience and on the two-wheeler department, we will see sizeable impact of the companies from China as well. Great Wall Motors will likely display an array of SUVs from its Haval subsidiary and the H6 is expected to be the first in line to launch in India in a year or two.

If Kia and MG Motor have proven anything, it is that the debut of a new brand in the mid-size SUV space is a safe bet and Haval could do just that with the H6 as it will likely rival next-gen Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, next-gen Mahindra XUV500 and forthcoming Citroen C5 Aircross.

Alongside showcasing SUVs, GWM’s electric vehicle brand WEY could as well come up with its eco-friendly vehicles. FAW Group’s Haima sells a wide range of hatchbacks, sedans, Utility Vehicles and EVs in China. The Chinese government-backed Changan brand will reportedly invest Rs. 4,000 crore in India in a phased manner.

A couple of vehicles such as CS75 and a mid-size SUV rivalling Hyundai Creta are planned for its market entry. BYD will also be displaying e-buses and electric vehicles at the 2020 Auto Expo. It is worth noting that the BYD T3 Electric MPV And Minivan are already on sale with 300 km driving range.

The Indian arm of BYD was established locally in Chennai back in March 2007 and the brand has invested more than 150 million USD in its two factories while the Head Quarters operates from New Delhi.