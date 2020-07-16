2020 Audi RS7 Sportback Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 1.94 Crore

2020 Audi RS7 Sportback is powered by a 4.0-litre TFSI twin turbo engine with mild-hybrid system producing 600 hp and 800 Nm

Audi India has introduced the new RS7 Sportback as the five-seater with improved performance and enhanced efficiency courtesy of the mild hybrid system is priced from Rs. 1.94 crore (ex-showroom) and the deliveries will commence from next month onwards. Speaking on the launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said: “I personally love the way the RS 7 sounds and I can’t wait for owners and enthusiasts to experience and hear its V8 growl.”

The RS7 Sportback is one of the striking models within the domestic range with wide shoulders and unique roofline giving an athletic stance. It gets specific details such as muscular wheels and RS-specific oval exhaust pipes as well as the powered rear spoiler. The new version comes with several technological improvements on the inside as well.

The driver-focussed cabin has RS displays for the virtual cockpit and a sporty flat-bottomed RS steering wheel with Audi drive select modes (RS1 and RS2). The 2020 RS7 Sportback is offered as a five-seater for the first time and it can be personalised by adding new trims and equipment. More RS models have been confirmed to follow the RS7 Sportback this year for India.

The heart of the action sits a 4.0-litre twin turbocharged V8 engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 600 horsepower and 800 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain works in tandem with a 48V mild hybrid system and Cylinder On Demand technology for high efficiency. The Audi RS7 Sportback is claimed to reach 100 kmph from zero in just 3.6 seconds.

It comes equipped with Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system and RS adaptive air suspension as standard. For better buying experience, Audi is offering Augmented Reality experience and the official website can be visited for 360° product visualizer to explore features and customization options. The Audi RS7 Sportback can be booked online or through dealerships across the country.

Some of the highlighting features in the Audi RS7 Sportback are Wheel-selective torque control, optional HD Matrix LED headlamps with laser lights, sharp bodily lines, flared wheel arches, single-frame front grille with 3D honeycomb mesh, RS-spec door sills and black inlays, spoiler extending from the tailgate in upwards of 100 kmph, rear bumper with diffuser highlights and optional panoramic sunroof.

The RS-specific Audi virtual cockpit, RS aluminium shift paddles, 535 litres of bootspace that can be increased to 1,390 litres with split rear seat backs folded down are other notable bits. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph and it can be increased to 280 kmph with dynamic package and to 305 kmph with the RS dynamic plus package as options.

Audi drive select dynamic handling system allowing for adjustments to sound of the power unit. The engine is paired with a standard eight-speed Tiptronic transmission with optimised shift times.