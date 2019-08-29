2019 Volkswagen Polo, Vento Facelifts Launching On September 4

2019 Volkswagen Polo and Vento will come with exterior updates alongside feature inclusions and more safety equipment

Skoda and Volkswagen have embarked on India 2.0 project with more than a billion euros investment in India. The first product from Skoda based on MQB A0 IN architecture will be a mid-size SUV bound for mid-2021 while the India-spec VW T-Cross is also expected during the same timeframe to make an impact.

However, before the launch of the new products based on the new strategy, Volkswagen will refresh its existing lineup to see through the next couple of years. The facelifted Polo and Vento have already been spotted testing on Indian roads several times and they will be introduced into the domestic market on September 4 to capitalise on this festive season.

The test mules do give us a lot of details mainly on the styling front. The front fascia of both the Polo hatchback and Vento C-segment sedan has been crafted to look similar to the performance-spec Volkswagen GTI and it makes them sportier. Moreover, the range-topping variants are expected to get a set of newly designed alloy wheels finished in grey.

With dual front airbags and Anti-lock Braking System being standard across the Polo and Vento lineups already, mandated features like a high-speed warning system, driver and co-driver seatbelt reminder and reverse parking sensors will be added to the safety list in the facelifted versions.

Besides new standard safety equipment, the German manufacturer is expected to add in new entertainment and convenience-based features this time around. The existing 1.0-litre TSI petrol and 1.5-litre TDI diesel making 76 horsepower and 90 horsepower respectively are expected to be present at the time of the launch.

The GT version of the Polo will likely continue to use the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol kicking out 105 horsepower and 1.5-litre diesel making 110 horsepower. The 1.2-litre petrol, 1.6-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines are expected to stay put in the facelifted Vento as well with similar transmission choices.

Before the March 31, 2020 deadline for BSVI regulations, the Polo and Vento will likely see revised engine lineup. This could be the last update for Vento before the MQB AO IN based next-gen model arrives in a couple of years’ time.