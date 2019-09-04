2019 Volkswagen Polo And Vento Launched From Rs. 5.82 Lakh

2019 Volkswagen Polo and Vento get exterior enhancements while no changes have been made on the mechanical front

Volkswagen has today launched the facelifted Polo and Vento in the domestic market and they are priced at Rs. 5.82 lakh and Rs. 8.76 lakh for the entry-level variants respectively (both prices, ex-showroom introductory). The 2019 Volkswagen Polo facelift comes with the styling inspired by the more expensive GTi variant as there is the presence of a redesigned front grille, sharper bumper, a rocket panel on the side and a diffuser shaped bumper at the rear end.

The 2019 Volkswagen Vento takes design cues from the Cup edition and it comes with honeycomb grille mesh and sportier dual-tone alloy wheels having gunmetal finish. The rear end does get its share of changes as well but they are only subtle with the presence of black trim on the lower bumper and restyled tail lamps.

The safety features list comprises of dual front airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), high-speed warning system, engine immobiliser, driver and co-driver seatbelt reminder and reverse parking sensors as standard fitment. Moreover, ESP (Electronic Stability Program) is also available. As for the performance, no revisions have been implemented as the 1.6-litre MPI petrol in Vento and 1.0-litre MPI petrol in Polo stay put.

The 1.6-litre engine kicks out 105 PS and 153 Nm while the 1.0-litre petrol in Polo develops 76 PS and 95 Nm. The Polo GT TSI version continues with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor pumping out 104 PS and 175 Nm. Volkswagen is developing the BSVI 1.0-litre petrol motor and it could be available in two states of tune: 95 PS and 115 PS tunes at a later date.

The 1.5-litre TDI diesel in the Vento continues for now and no changes have been made on the transmission front as well. The five-speed manual transmission and seven-speed DSG automatic continue to do their duties. The VolkswagenConnect suite of connected car technology is now standard from the Highline trim onwards.

Moreover, the GT Line sporty trim is available with black outer elements and GT Line decals. Volkswagen India has also revealed that its diesel range can now be had with a free five-year warranty that is claimed to offer a 30 per cent reduction in ownership costs and more measures are taken to reduce the total cost of ownership.