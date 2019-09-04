2019 Volkswagen Polo And Vento Facelifts Launching Today In India

2019 Volkswagen Polo And Vento come with cosmetic updates and interior gets new features; no mechanical changes are expected

Volkswagen will be the launching the updated avatars of the Polo and Vento today in the domestic market and the spy shots emerged on the internet have already shown what is in store. The hatchback, as well as the sedan, comes with similar exterior changes, especially on the front fascia. The Polo gets a redesigned part LED taillights along with black bumper trim.

The 2019 Volkswagen Vento adorns changes inspired by the Polo GTI hatchback and thus the front bumper and the entire front end have received updates. Taking a page out of the Cup edition, it comes with honeycomb front grille mesh and two-tone alloy wheels while the rear end stands true to the outgoing model besides a black trim on the lower bumper and modified tail lamps.

While not many details of the updated cabin are known, expect it to come with an updated touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity in the top-end variants. Additionally, there could be a new seat upholstery and subtle premium touches along with new equipment onboard.

The safety features list will comprise of dual front airbags, Anti-lock Braking System, Electronic Stability Program, high-speed warning system, engine immobiliser, driver and co-driver seatbelt reminder, reverse parking sensors and so on. No mechanical changes are likely on the cards at least initially as the 1.6-litre MPI petrol in Vento and 1.0-litre MPI petrol in Polo will continue.

The 1.6-litre unit produces 105 PS and 153 Nm while the 1.0-litre petrol in Polo kicks out 76 PS and 95 Nm. The Polo GT TSI version will likely continue to use the 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor pumping out 104 PS and 175 Nm. Volkswagen is working on the BSVI 1.0-litre petrol engine and it will likely be available in 95 PS and 115 PS tunes at a later time.

The 1.5-litre TDI diesel in the Vento will be retained at least for now. With no transmission changes, the five-speed manual and seven-speed DSG unit will continue to serve their purposes. Only a marginal hike in the prices are expected as the 2019 Polo could start from Rs. 5.8 lakh and the Vento from Rs. 8.8 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).

