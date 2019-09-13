2019 TVS Jupiter Grande 110 Launched With SmartXonnect Bluetooth

2019 TVS Jupiter Grande Edition is the first and only 110cc scooter that features TVS’ SmartXonnect Bluetooth pairing technology, launched at Rs. 59,900 in India

TVS Motor Company introduced the SmartXonnect technology in the NTorq 125 and it has made its way into the Jupiter’s lineup. The new Jupiter Grande Edition with SmartXonnect moved the regular Grande Edition variant’s features into the ZX variant and it has been priced at Rs. 59,900 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

In comparison, the Jupiter Grande Edition with SmartXonnect is nearly Rs. 7,000 costlier than the base variant and for the increase in pricing, a number of new changes have been added. Compared to the old Grande Edition, it costs only a meagre amount. The SmartXonnect connects the smartphone with the scooter through an application and by which he/she gets access to a number of details.

TVS Jupiter Variant Wise Price: Ex-Showroom TVS Jupiter Standard Rs. 52,945 TVS Jupiter ZX Rs. 57,443 TVS Jupiter ZX Disc Rs. 59,950 TVS Jupiter Classic Edition Rs. 59,935 2019 TVS Jupiter Grande Disc Rs. 59,900

2019 TVS Grande Dimensions:

2019 TVS Grande 110 Specifications Length x Width x Height 1834 x 650 x 1115 Wheelbase 1275 mm Ground Clearance 150 mm Seat Height 765 mm Kerb Weight 108 Kg Fuel Capacity 5 Ltr

Here is the list of features 2019 TVS Jupiter Grande Edition offers:

1. Call notification

Unlike the Ntorq’s fully digital instrument cluster, the 2019 TVS Jupiter Grande Edition features a semi analogue-digital instrument cluster. The small digital unit of the Jupiter Grande edition displays some relevant information like a call notification once the rider connects his smartphone via Bluetooth with the help of the TVS smartphone application. The rider is able to view the incoming call details along with the caller names on the digital display.

2. Helmet reminder

The digital screen displays a small helmet icon each time the rider turns on the ignition key. This acts as a reminder for the rider to wear a helmet before riding.

3. Message or text notification alert

The digital display shows any message or text notification that is received on the Smartphone. There is also an option to auto-reply to the text messages received on the phone via the help of TVS Connect application.

4. Top speed alert

This system is mostly found on the motorcycles. The system on the Jupiter Grande Edition records the last top speed data of the rider and it is displayed on the digital screen.

5. Over speeding alert

The over speeding alert is a completely new feature that alerts the rider by if he/she is over speeding. Although it is still unknown whether the owner of the scooter will have to set the speed limit or the application will use a default data set by the ministry of road and transportation yet.