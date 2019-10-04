2019 Tata Tiago Wizz Edition Launching In India Today – Details

2019 Tata Tiago Wizz Edition is finished in Titanium Grey colour with exterior and interior orange highlights; no mechanical changes made

The Tiago has been the best-seller for Tata Motors ever since it went on sale in 2016. Tata has managed to keep the hatchback fresh in the domestic market by launching special editions along the way. One such edition with the limited production run was the Wizz Edition introduced back in September 2017 with contrast black roof and spoiler, red grille highlights and two-tone interior with a piano black finish and sporty red accents.

Two years later, inspired by the Wizz Edition’s success and as part of offering something new to customers ahead of the festive season to boost sales, the 2019 Tiago Wizz Edition will be launched today. It has been doing rounds on Tata’s social media for days now and prices will be announced in a few hours’ time.

Through the years, the Tiago has seen expansion in its range and is now priced between Rs. 4.50 lakh and Rs. 6.81 lakh (ex-showroom). Recently, Tata updated the Tiago and Tigor with a digital instrument cluster as the trapezoidal monochrome unit displays average fuel economy, distance-to-empty, trip meters, odo, and a clock, besides the speedo positioned in the centre and tacho displayed as a sweeping bar on the left.

In the face of tough competition, Tata has continuously upgraded the Tiago’s range with features like bigger 15-inch alloy wheels, projector headlamps, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system and automatic climate control among others while the Wizz Edition will take this a step further. It comes grafted with a sporty exterior and interior highlights.

The 2019 Tata Tiago Wizz Edition adorns Titanium Grey paint scheme with contrast black roof, orange highlights including contrast orange finish on the wing mirrors and orange accents on the front grille and the wheel covers to differentiate itself from the regular Tiago. On the inside, it is equipped with orange accents replacing the berry red highlights of the older version.

The orange coloured finishes can be seen on the air conditioning vents, seats and gear lever. With no mechanical changes made, the Tiago Wizz Edition is powered by the 1.2-litre Revotron three-cylinder petrol and 1.05-litre Revotorq diesel engines. Both the engines will be mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.

They will gain BSVI compliance ahead of the April 2020 deadline and the small diesel engine will more likely be discontinued while doing so.