2019 Tata Nexon Kraz+ Limited Edition: All Features Explained

All additions and changes in the Kraz+ Edition of the Nexon comes in terms of cosmetics while the powertrain remains the same

Earlier in September, Tata Launched the Nexon Kraz and Kraz+ limited editions in India at Rs. 7.57 lakh and Rs. 8.17 lakh respectively. The car stood as two new premium variants in the portfolio and got a few tweaks that remained on the cosmetic front.

While the Kraz came with a manual transmission, the Kraz+ came with an AMT and was based on the XMA variant of the car. The limited-edition model is available with both petrol and diesel powertrain options and sports a new black paint scheme that was last seen in the Tata’s portfolio on the Safari Storme.

On the outside, apart from the new paint scheme, the car comes with the standard 16-inch steel wheels that have wheel-covers with orange inserts in it. The same colour is also seen on the grille and the ORVMs as well. The car gets a dual-tone with a contrasting roof painted in sonic silver colour.

The door handles too are finished in matte and supplements the car’s looks. On the inside, the orange treatment is carried over with orange accents on the AC vents, unlike the standard dashboard finished in matte grey paint, the Kraz+ variant gets a granite black dash. The seat fabric is premium and has orange accents in it. Apart from that, the rest of the car remains the same.

The car gets three driving modes – Eco, City and Sport. These modes automatically recalibrate the car’s torque and throttle response. While the higher variants get rear AC vents, the Kraz and Kraz+ miss out on it. It comes with the same 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system that features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

In terms of mechanicals, the Kraz+ is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 110PS of power and 170Nm of torque. The Kraz comes with a 6-speed manual transmission while the Kraz+ gets an AMT.