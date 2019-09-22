Find out where the recently launched 2019 Gixxer SF 150 fares against its closest rivals Hero Xtreme 200S and Yamaha YZF R15 V3.0

Suzuki launched the Gixxer SF 150 in India recently alongside the Gixxer SF 250. The new generation model has received a complete makeover in terms of design and ergonomics and looks sportier than before. The motorcycle is still powered by the same 155c, single-cylinder, air-cooled unit. The newly launched Gixxer SF 150 competes directly against the likes of the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 and the Hero Xtreme 200S.

We are comparing the Gixxer SF 150 against the Yamaha R15 V3.0 and the Hero Xtreme 200S on the basis of their styling, engine, brakes and suspension and price here:

2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 VS Yamaha R-15 V3 VS Hero Xtreme 200S Styling

Compared to the older model the 2019 Gixxer SF 150 looks sharper and gets a different front fairing. The edgy LED headlamp units have replaced the conventional halogen lamps and it adds a distinctive face to the motorcycle. The new Gixxer SF 150 also gets a clip on handlebars instead of a single piece handlebar unit.

We would have really appreciated if Suzuki would have added a slightly taller visor at the front. The updated Gixxer SF 150 gets a slightly better-looking LCD instrument cluster as before. The motorcycle looks a little more muscular and gets a split seat and a redesigned taillamp towards the rear. The new motorcycle also sports a stubby looking exhaust with twin ports and chrome finished tip.

Its closest rival the Yamaha YZF R15 V3.0 is a mean-looking fully-faired sportsbike. It gets a sharp-looking front visor with an integrated LED headlamp unit. The motorcycle gets a slightly taller windscreen and a new LCD instrument cluster that offers more information to the rider.

The R15 V3.0 borrows some of its design clues from the current generation R1 and R6 especially the front fairing and rear tail panels. It still retains the aggressive riding ergonomics. Besides all these changes the R15 V3.0 also gets an updated delta frame which adds a bit more stiffness to the bike.

Hero Xtreme 200S is based on the Xtreme 200R which was launched last year. It gets an additional full fairing and a full LED headlamp integrated into it. Compared to the other two rivals here the front fairing may not impress the serious motorcycle enthusiast but somehow it does the job.

This is the only motorcycle here which also gets a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation system. The single piece seat the stubby looking exhaust all adds to the sporty styling of the motorcycle.

2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 VS Yamaha R-15 V3 VS Hero Xtreme 200S engine

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 is powered by the same 154.9 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled SOHC 2-valve, fuel-injected unit that used to power its predecessor. The engine paired with a 5-speed gearbox produces about 14.1 PS of peak power at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque produced at 6,000 rpm. The updated engine now generates 0.7 Ps less power than its predecessor while the torque output has remained unchanged.

The Yamaha YZF R15 V3.0 is powered by a 155 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, SOHC, four-valve motor. This unit paired with a 6-speed gearbox produces about 19.3 PS of peak power at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. The updated engine has a 1mm larger bore, a new intake and exhaust system. The motorcycle also sports a Variable Valve Actuation (VVA).

The Xtreme 200S, on the other hand, is powered by a 199.6 cc, air cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC unit. The unit paired with a 5-speed gearbox that produces about 18.4 PS of peak power at 8,000 rpm and 17.1 Nm of peak torque 6,500 rpm. The motorcycle is comparatively heavier than the rest of its rivals here that might affect its performance.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 Hero Xtreme 200S 4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air-cooled, SOHC, 2-Valve unit 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, fuel injected, SOHC, four-valve motor Air cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC unit 154.9 cc 155 cc 199.6 cc 14.1 PS @8000 rpm 19.3 PS @ 10,000 rpm 18.4 PS @ 8,000 rpm 14.0 Nm @6000 rpm 14.7 Nm @ 8,500 rpm 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm 5 speed 6 speed 5 speed

2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 VS Yamaha R-15 V3 VS Hero Xtreme 200S Brakes and suspension

The suspension duties of the Gixxer SF 150 is handled by a 41mm telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock setup at the rear. The braking duties are handled by a disc brake at both the front and rear. A single-channel ABS system is offered as standard for the safety of the rider.

The Yamaha R15 V3.0 too depends on a 41 mm conventional telescopic fork at the front and a linkage-type monoshock unit the rear. The fully-faired sports bike depends on a 282 mm disc brake at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. A dual channel ABS is offered as standard with the motorcycle.

The Xtreme 200S depends on a conventional 37mm telescopic fork at the front and 7 steps adjustable mono shock unit at the rear. The Xtreme 200S gets a 276 mm single disc brake ta the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. A single-channel ABS is offered as well.

2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 VS Yamaha R-15 V3 VS Hero Xtreme 200S Price

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 is priced at Rs 1,09,870 (ex-showroom). The Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 is the most expensive motorcycle amongst the trio and is priced at Rs 1,39,680 lakhs (ex-showroom). The least expensive motorcycle amongst the trio is the Hero Xtreme 200S. The Xtreme 200S retails at Rs 98,400 (ex-showroom).

2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 VS Yamaha R-15 V3 VS Hero Xtreme 200S Verdict

The updated Gixxer SF 150 definitely looks impressive with the new styling and also is comparatively cheaper than its closest rival the Yamaha YZF R15 V3.0. The motorcycle produces less power compared to its other two rivals but it definitely raises the bar when it comes to styling and quality.

The Yamaha YZF R15 leads the chart and is the most well-equipped motorcycle amongst the trio but this is also the most expensive motorcycle in this list.

The Xtreme 200S, on the other hand, is the cheapest 200cc fully faired motorcycle that you can buy in India at this moment. If someone is looking to upgrade from a smaller bike or even planning to own their first motorcycle, then the 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 can definitely be a good choice.