2019 Suzuki Gixxer 250 (Naked) Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.59 Lakh

Suzuki Motorcycles India has launched the new 2019 Gixxer 250 naked in India today, based on Gixxer SF 250 with same engine specs

Suzuki Motorcycles India has launched the 2019 Gixxer 250 at Rs 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The brand recently launched the all-new Gixxer SF 150, Gixxer SF 250 & Gixxer 150 naked in India and now this 250cc version of their street-naked Gixxer has been introduced.

The new Gixxer has priced at Rs. 59,000 higher than the 150cc naked model that competes against the likes of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Yamaha FZ-S, Bajaj Pulsar 160NS and Honda CB Hornet 160R in India whereas, the 250 Naked will rival Pulsar NS200, Yamaha FZ25 and Apache RTR200 4V.

In terms of design, the new Gixxer 250 is based on the fairing version of Gixxer SF 250 with an identical LED tail lamp design and a chiselled fuel tank. There are new tank shrouds with updated Gixxer graphics. The biggest visual difference, however, is the new headlamp cluster which is an LED unit in an oval shape. The seat height has been dropped by 5mm to 795 mm and it carries the same fuel tank capacity at 12 litres. The newly launched Suzuki GIXXER 250 is launched in two colour schemes – a combination of Metallic Matte Platinum Silver with Metallic Matte Black and a Metallic Matte Black colour.

Other design changes include a new rear tyre hugger, split seats, blacked-out alloy wheels with a red stripe and a familiar dual muffler which gets a chrome finish. There’s also a new LCD instrument cluster which has been carried over from the new Gixxer SF. The cluster now has white backlight as against the orange backlit seen on the previous version.

Mechanically, the new Gixxer 250 is powered by the same 2495 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine producing 26.5 PS of power and 22.6 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission and is offered with fuel injection. The Gixxer 250 gets dual-channel ABS as standard. In compliance with new emission norms, the engine will be BSVI compliant before the deadline kicks in.