2019 Renault Kwid Facelift Teased Ahead Of Launch Early Next Month

The facelifted Renault Kwid takes design inspiration from the City K-ZE with a split headlamp setup; uses an eight-inch touchscreen from Triber

Hot on the heels of Maruti Suzuki revealing the official pictures of the S-Presso, Renault India has countered by releasing a teaser video of the upcoming Kwid facelift. The hatchback has been around for years now and it became the brand’s best-selling model in a very little time since entering the domestic market in 2015.

The facelift comes as the first major update in terms of exterior and interior for the Kwid and it would not have been a better time considering the sales slowdown affecting the automotive industry’s progress. The 2019 Renault Kwid derives plenty of design inspiration from the electric version of the hatchback sold in China known as the City K-ZE.

The evolutionary exterior brings a fresh vibe into the hatchback’s range as it is grafted with a split headlamp unit seen in recently launched models like Hyundai Venue and Kia Seltos. The more striking front fascia compared to the outgoing model boasts LED Daytime Running Lights in the upper portion while the main headlight is positioned lower on the redesigned bumper.

Enhancing its premium appeal is a chrome strip running across the new grille section with horizontal slats. The mildly updated rear end gets LED taillights and a new bumper with reflectors on both sides. To distinguish itself from the regular hatchback, the Climber variant has contrast accents around the headlamps and ORVM covers.

As for the interior, the 2019 Renault Kwid gains a new digital instrument cluster with a tachometer and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as seen in the Triber along with a new multi-functional steering wheel. Currently, powered by 0.8-litre petrol and 1.0-litre petrol engines, the facelift won’t see any performance change.

They will continue to be employed in the BSIV spec at the launch before switching to BSVI compliance ahead of the April 2020 deadline. Both five-speed manual and five-speed AMT transmissions will be offered in the 1.0-litre petrol version while a five-speed manual will continue to do its duties in the lower variants using the 0.8-litre engine.

Slated to enter showrooms in early October, the Renault Kwid facelift is expected to be priced at around Rs. 2.8-4.8 lakh (ex-showroom) courtesy of the high localisation.