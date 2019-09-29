2019 Renault Kwid Facelift Interior Spied, Launch On 1st October

The 2020 Renault Kwid is set to hit the markets on 1st October and has already started reaching dealerships, the latest spy shots reveal clearer images of the interior

The upcoming Renault Kwid facelift is one of the most anticipated launches of the year. With a plethora of updates lined up for the model, the Kwid is set to get a makeover inside-out, spy shots reveal.

The 2020 Renault Kwid borrows cues from its Chinese twin, the City K-ZE. It features a new split headlamp setup with LED DRLs on top, and a new front-grille up front. Black plastic cladding housing for the headlamps paired with a high flat-bonnet give it an SUV-ish front fascia. The plastic cladding extends to the sides and the back.

Not much seems to have changed at the back, except for new reflectors and LED treatment for the tail lamps. The Kwid facelift gets a new set of alloy wheels as well.

Inside the cabin, a two-tone theme has been followed. The black interiors are paired with orange trims across the cabin, which seem to be carried over from the Climber variant of the current-gen Kwid. The dashboard has the name of the car engraved instead of the storage bin. A new and sleek steering wheel can also be seen.

The 2020 Kwid borrows the LED instrument cluster and the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), from the Renault Triber. Apart from that, the gear selector knob for the AMT has been moved to the middle of the seats, and the power-window switches have been relocated too.

Mechanically, the Kwid facelift will continue to come equipped with the 799cc and 1.0-litre petrol engines, which are good for 54 PS/72 Nm and 68 PS/91 Nm respectively. However, both the engines will be BS6-compliant at launch. The Kwid will be available with a choice of 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT.

With the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso set to launch on September 30, the Kwid will rival Maruti’s ‘mini SUV’ offering along with the Datsun redi-GO. Expect Renault to price the Kwid a little premium over the outgoing model with due respect to all the changes. It will likely be priced between Rs 3.2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom).