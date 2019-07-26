2019 Maruti Ertiga CNG Launched In India, Priced At Rs 8.88 Lakh

The 2019 Maruti Ertiga has finally gained a factory-fitted CNG kit and has gone on sale In VXI trim and a Tour M CNG version

It has almost always been known that the second-gen Maruti Ertiga, which is available in 1.5 petrol, 1.3 diesel and 1.5 diesel variants, would get a CNG kit as well. Well, finally, the company has introduced the Maruti Ertiga CNG and Maruti Ertiga Tour M CNG models, both of which get a factory-installed CNG kit.

While the Maruti Ertiga CNG is on sale at an ex-showroom price of Rs 8.88 lakh, the Maruti Ertiga Tour M CNG costs Rs 8.83 lakh. The recently launched CNG versions are based on the VXi trim and cost roughly Rs 71,000 more than the comparable petrol engine model.

2019 Maruti Ertiga CNG Specifications Displacement 1462cc Power 91 PS (CNG) Torque 122 NM (CNG) Fuel Efficiency 26.2 km/kg 2019 Ertiga CNG Tank Capacity 11 kg (Approx)

The Maruti Ertiga CNG and Tour M CNG variants offer an ARAI-rated fuel mileage of 26.20 km/kg. Also, both the models are equipped with a 60-litre fuel tank each. However, the SHVS mild-hybrid tech, which is available on both 1.5-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engine variants, is absent on both the CNG versions.

The CNG kit of the new models come with something that is called Intelligent Injection System. Plus, the hardware even boasts dual interdependent ECUs. All of this tech ensures optimum performance. The Maruti Ertiga CNG also comes with Auto-Fuel Switch that facilitates easy and seamless switching between CNG and petrol fuel modes.

The Maruti Ertiga CNG is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol motor that produces a maximum power of 103.26 bhp and a peak torque of 138Nm. In CNG mode, this motor offers a reduced power of 91 bhp and a peak torque of 122 Nm. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Next month, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will launch new XL-6, which is nothing but a 6-seater crossover derivative of the Ertiga. The upcoming model will retail through the company’s Nexa chain of premium dealerships and will be available only in Zeta and Alpha trims.