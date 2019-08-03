2019 Mahindra TUV300 Facelift Rendered Taking Inspiration From XUV500

Mahindra TUV300 is in the process of getting a mid-life facelift and a latest speculative rending shows what the SUV could look like

Several spy photos have revealed that Mahindra has been busy readying an updated version of the TUV300. It’s believed that the Mahindra TUV300 facelift is only months away from its launch and could launch around the festive season of this year. The updated model will come with a BS6-compliant engine along with several styling updates that should make it look more modern.

In the latest rendering, the Mahindra TUV300 facelift has been imagined with several styling elements that have taken inspiration from the hot-selling Mahindra XUV500. As per the latest speculative image, the upcoming version of the TUV300 will have its front-fascia inspired from the XUV500 as well as the XUV400.

As per the latest rendering, the headlamps would come with a new design and would have integrated LED daytime running lamps. The updated Mahindra TUV300 would even get an updated front bumper. In the side profile, the TUV will get an updated set of alloy wheels. These updates will even make it to the TUV300 Plus, the long-wheelbase version of the company’s sub-four-metre compact SUV.

At the rear, the updated Mahindra TUV300 facelift is likely to get a new set of tail lamps and an updated bumper. Other than this, the compact SUV would continue with its rather boxy and simplistic look that gives it a macho and a rather rugged image.

The interior will likely get an updated trim, while the car will be compliant with the Bharat New Vehicle Safety Assessment Program (BNVSAP) norms, which means all variants would come with dual front airbags, ABS, front seat belt reminder and high-speed warning alert.

In terms of specifications, not much would change except for the compliance with the BS6 emission norms. The Mahindra TUV300 would continue to extract power from a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine, while the TUV300 Plus would continue to be on sale with an updated 2.2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine.

Both these engines are likely to get more fuel-efficient along with being compliant with the updated emission norms. Prices could see a small upward revision due to the addition of stricter filters to achieve compliance with the stringent emission norms.