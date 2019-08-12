2019 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Production Begins In India Ahead Of Launch

The first unit of the 2019 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has been rolled out of the production lines ahead of its market debut on August 20

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is preparing for its biggest launch in the mass market after the Santro as the Grand i10 Nios is scheduled to go on sale on August 20. Ahead of its arrival, Hyundai has officially stated that the first production unit has been rolled out of the manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

The South Korean auto major says that the Grand i10 Nios is personified as an Athletic Millennial offering. The third generation model will be trying to build on the success of the i10 and Grand i10 as both of them combined to garner more than 2.7 million customers in the domestic market. The company further states that the Grand i10 Nios is an expression of “fulfilling constantly changing customers’ expectations”.

It is produced under the advanced Manufacturing 4.0 technique by utilising more than 590 generation 4 robots for quality and testing purposes. The new Grand i10 Nios derives energy from the regular 1.2-litre dual VTVT petrol engine developing 81 bhp and 114 Nm while the 1.2-litre CRDi diesel pushes out 74 bhp and 190 Nm.

Both the powertrains are mated to either a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed Smart Auto AMT that debuted in the Santro. The 2019 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is 40 mm longer, 20 mm wider while having 25 mm more wheelbase than the outgoing hatchback. It comes equipped with a heavily updated exterior and interior.

With prices expected to start from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 7.8 lakh (ex-showroom), the Grand i10 Nios will compete against the segment-leading Maruti Suzuki Swift, Tata Tiago, Ford Figo and Nissan Micra. The Nios suffix stands for ‘more’ as Hyundai wants to add more features into the mix in response to the growing competition.

Some of the key features include an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, grey/ivory cabin theme, new steering wheel, electrically adjustable ORVMs, wireless charging, new instrument cluster and automatic climate control system.