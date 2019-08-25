2019 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Explained Fully In Walkaround Video

2019 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comes with an aggressive starting price of Rs. 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and it offers many segment-first features

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the Grand i10 Nios earlier this week and is priced between Rs. 4.99 lakh for the base Era and it goes up to Rs. 7.99 lakh for the top-of-the-line variant (both prices, ex-showroom). It is bigger than the regular Grand i10 that will co-exist in its petrol manual avatar.

The 2019 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios measures 3,805 mm long, 1,680 mm wide and has a height of 1,520 mm with 2,450 mm wheelbase. It is 40 mm longer, 20 mm wider and has 25 mm longer wheelbase than the standard Grand i10. It is made up of 65 per cent advanced high strength steel and can be had in 1.2-litre Kappa petrol and 1.2-litre U2 CRDI diesel engines.

The 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated Kappa petrol unit develops 81 bhp and 114 Nm of torque and is BSVI compliant. The 1.2-litre BSIV turbocharged diesel produces 74 bhp and 190 Nm of torque and is mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission. The hatchback is retailed in five variants: Era, Magna, Sportz, Sportz Dual Tone and Asta.

Hyundai says the hatchback is aimed at athletic millennials of age group 25 to 35. The colour options in which the Grand i10 Nios is offered are Fiery Red, Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Aqua Teal, Polar White Dual Tone, Aqua Teal Dual Tone and Alpha Blue and it comes with a heavily updated exterior.

On the outside, it gets new cascading grille, boomerang-styled LED Daytime Running Lights, redesigned projector headlamps, sporty lines and creases, revised vertical fog lamp housing, chrome door handles, black finished pillars, 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, NIOS lettering on the tailgate, shark fin antenna and so on.

The interior is adorned with a dual-tone theme and gets features such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, segment-first wireless charging and eco-coating, headlamp escort, adjustable rear headrests, Arkamys sound system, etc along with many safety features.