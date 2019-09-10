2019 Honda Activa BS6 Launching Tomorrow In India

2019 Honda Activa 125 will become the first scooter in India to gain BS6 compliance along with a raft of new additions

Honda will be introduced the 2019 version of the Activa 125 tomorrow in the Indian market and it comes with plenty of significant changes compared to the model currently on sale. The key inclusion will be the upgraded powertrain getting BS6 compliance in response to the stringent emission standards coming into effect from April 2020.

We will more likely see two-wheeler manufacturers introducing BS6 compliant motorcycles and scooters in the coming months as less than seven months are available for the new norms to kick in. The 2019 Honda Activa 125 will become the first scooter in India to receive the upgraded engine.

Honda is expected to announce the timeline of the implementation of BS6 powertrains across its range upon launch tomorrow. With the updates, the new Activa 125 is believed to see price increase of around Rs. 5,000 compared to the outgoing model that retails at around Rs. 60,400 (ex-showroom) currently.

Besides the BS6 upgrade, the 124 cc single-cylinder engine gains fuel injection technology. It results in a slight decrease in power and torque outputs as the motor pumps out 8.29 PS of maximum power at 6,500 rpm. For improved fuel economy, the 2019 Activa 125 gets Honda’s Idling Stop System.

It turns off the engine when in idle condition to conserve fuel and determines quickly to turn on with the twist of the throttle while the ACG starter motor will aid in swift start of the engine. Honda is going all-in with the new Activa 125 as it will go toe-to-toe with country’s best-selling 125 cc scooter, the Suzuki Access 125.

With increased proportions, the 2019 Honda Activa 125 is 36 mm longer, 3 mm wider and stands 19 mm taller. The exterior gets styling updates to bring a sleeker vibe with the introduction of LED headlamp with LED position lamp, more premium chrome accents and front apron alongside new semi-digital instrument console with an indication for side stand. It will be sold in three variants and gets features like external fuel filler and apron mounted glove box.