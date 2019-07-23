2019 Bajaj CT 110 Launched With New Engine and More Power Output

The new Bajaj CT 110 is designed to take on rough roads and shares the same 115cc, single-cylinder engine with Platina 110

Bajaj Auto has launched the new CT 110 in India. The commuter motorcycle is available in two variants- the Kick Start variant is priced at Rs 37,997 (ex-showroom) while the electric start variant is priced at Rs 44,480 (ex-showroom).

The CT 110 is available in three colour option ‘Matte olive green with yellow decals, Gloss ebony black with blue decals, and Gloss flame red with bright red decals. The newly launched commuter motorcycle is positioned in between the entry-level CT 100 and the Platina 100.

The 2019 CT 110 commuter motorcycle has been designed keeping in mind the tough Indian roads and riding conditions. The updated motorcycle features a semi-knobby tyre on both ends and a raised ground clearance (170mm).

The motorcycle also features a slightly bigger and stronger crash guard, braced handlebars and blacked-out alloy wheels and engine. The CT 110 uses conventional telescopic forks at the front and twin Spring-in-Spring shock setup at the rear. The suspension setup also gets a fork gaiters that protects the front forks from any damage and also adds a tough appearance to the motorcycle.

The braking duties of the motorcycle are handled by 130 drum brakes at the front and rear. The CT 110 also features an anti-skid brake, that is the term that Bajaj Auto uses for the combined braking system. The updated CT 110 also provides a long and thick padded seat and a rubber tank pad for snug seating posture.

The CT 110 is powered by a 115cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled DTSi engine that also powers the Platina 110. The unit is paired with a 4-speed gearbox produces about 8.6 PS of peak power at 7,000 rpm and 9.81 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm.

Mr. Sarang Kanade, President – Motorcycle Business said, “The CT range was conceptualized for those customers who demand a robust bike at a reasonable price. Till date, more than 50 lakh customers are riding the CT and appreciate it for its durability and outstanding mileage.

We have continuously invested in the product both in terms of technology and style without losing the core value of delivering the Best Value Motorcycle on the Indian roads. We believe that the tough new CT 110 provides even better value with superior performance – a great combination of mileage and power- all at an attractive price.“