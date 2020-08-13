201 HP Hyundai Elantra N Line Sedan Unveiled; Looks Uber Aggressive

2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line comes equipped with a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine developing 201 horsepower and 264.6 Nm of peak torque

Hyundai has introduced the new Elantra N Line in the global markets and it builds on the success of the latest generation Elantra that has been on sale for a few months now. Just as with any other N Line model, the South Korean auto major has incorporated specific changes compared to the standard version of the sedan with new design details and performance-enhancing elements.

The company says the N Line acts as a perfect entry point to the performance-based N range. The all-important powertrain is a 1.6-litre turbocharged GDI petrol engine kicking out 201 horsepower and 264.6 Nm of peak torque. It is connected to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

To differentiate itself from the regular model, Hyundai has included mechanical upgrades such as stiffened suspension, larger front brake rotors, and a multi-link independent rear suspension unit supplemented by 18-inch alloy wheels. Other highlights include Drive mode selector system for “racing inspired experience” and paddle shifting function.

On the outside, the 2021 Hyundai Elantra N follows the Parametric Dynamics theme with a more aggressive cascading front grille with N Line badge, arrow-shaped air curtains on the lower portion for aiding aerodynamics and engine cooling, sportier black side skirts, arrow-like creases in the body panels, glossy black moulding on the wheel wells and wing mirrors.

The N Line version of the fastback sedan also features a sculpted rear end with integrated spoiler, chrome twin exhaust and N Line rear diffuser. On the inside, customers do get equipment like a leather-wrapped perforated N steering wheel with metallic spokes, N sport seats with leather bolsters, metallic accented gear shifter and leather inserts as well as alloy pedals.

As for safety, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), High Beam Assist (HBA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) are available. Hyundai is planning to launch the Sonata N Line next with a 2.5-litre turbo GDI engine later this year while the Elantra Hybrid will go on sale in Korea in the coming months before reaching other international markets.