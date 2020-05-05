200 HP Ford Puma ST Performance Crossover Teased; Launch This Year

Ford Puma ST will be equipped with the same 1.5-litre engine from Fiesta ST producing 198 bhp maximum power and 240 Nm torque

Ford has revealed a short teaser video of the forthcoming Puma ST on social media and is expected to go on sale in the coming months in the developed markets like Europe. The video indicates the aggressive presence of the five-seater crossover as several design and interior changes along with a performance-based powertrain and mechanicals will be part of the package.

The Ford Puma ST has already been spied undisguised in Europe and the test mule shows an upgraded front fascia with redesigned air intakes, new splitter under the nose section in grey colour, smoked look to the cutesy headlamps having integral LED Daytime Running Lights, wheel arch extensions and V-shaped new alloy wheels. These updates enhance the boldness of the crossover.

Other exterior updates include subtle cladding changes, bigger roof-mounted spoiler, revised rear bumper and round-shaped dual exhaust pipes. On the inside, the Ford Puma ST will likely come with Recaro-made bolstered sport seats, ST logo on the multi-functional steering wheel, black cabin theme, floating touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity features, AC controls pushed low on the instrument panel, etc.

Some say this #FordST can’t be found. ​ We disagree, look closely and you’ll be rewarded. Brag and tag #FordST on @forduk pic.twitter.com/wMXzjqmA3Q — Ford UK (@forduk) May 1, 2020

The Blue Oval will introduce mechanical updates such as bigger brakes and stiffened suspension for improved and committed handling characteristics. The American auto major brought back the Puma nameplate, which was used for a compact sports coupe between 1997 and 2001, last year. Appealing to the growing craze of SUV and crossover buyers, the crossover has been well received in Europe with quite a few accolades to its name.

The standard Puma is sold with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder mild-hybrid EcoBoost petrol engine developing 153 bhp and 240 Nm. The ST badge is renowned for making the regular models go faster targetting driver-focussed elements and petrolheads. The Puma ST will use a bigger 1.5-litre turbocharged three-pot engine from the popular Fiesta ST.

It develops 198 bhp maximum power and 290 Nm of peak torque, and will likely be paired with a six-speed manual driving only the front wheels. We can expect the Ford Puma ST to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in under seven seconds.