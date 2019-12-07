20 New SUVs Launching In 2020 In India – Model Wise Details

In 2020, several new and promising SUVs are launching with the potential to shake up their respective segments and here we have listed all of them

While the auto industry is suffering from a sales crisis, the SUV and crossover space has seen mighty demand over the last several months. In response to the ever-changing customer needs, carmakers are coming up with a range of new SUVs that are technologically advanced than what is currently plying on the roads. Just as 2019, next calendar year will see a variety of SUVs and crossovers across different price ranges and segments. Here we have listed all of them:

1. New Mahindra Scorpio

Launch Date: Mid 2020

Expected Price: Rs. 10.5 Lakh To Rs. 16 Lakh

The current-gen Mahindra Scorpio has not received a second-gen model since it was introduced in 2002 and has only received facelifts over the years.

However, this is about to change as mules of the upcoming Scorpio have been spotted testing a couple of times. The 2020 Mahindra Scorpio will likely be equipped with a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine, and the mid-size SUV will also be offered with tons of additional equipment.

2. New Mahindra Thar

Launch Date: Mid 2020

Expected Price: 10 L

Just like the Scorpio, the Thar is also all set to receive a fresh update, test mules of which have been spotted running on 18-inch alloy wheels, and having a similar design statement to the Jeep Wrangler. The upcoming 2020 Thar will likely share its powertrains with the Scorpio, which means it will be offered with the same 2.0-litre diesel mill.

3. New Mahindra XUV500

Launch Date: Late 2020

Expected Price: 13L to 18 L

The launch of MG Hector in the mid-size SUV segment this year has had a large impact in the declining sales of the XUV500. Once the reigning leader of the segment, the car has certainly aged in terms of design and needs a new-gen model to keep up with the increasing competition. The upcoming Mahindra XUV500 will feature a new revolutionary styling statement and will make life tough for the competition which includes Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass.

4. Maruti Vitara Brezza Petrol Facelift

Launch Date: Jan-Feb 2020

Expected Price: Rs. 6.9 Lakh – Rs. 8.9 Lakh

Maruti has confirmed that it will be discontinuing its entire diesel range once the BS6 emission norms become mandatory. Hence, a new BS6-compliant petrol unit will be introduced with the Vitara Brezza to continue the production of India’s highest-selling sub-4m SUV.

Apart from that, test mules of a facelifted version of the Brezza have also been spotted on various occasions. Expect the Vitara Brezza facelift with a petrol engine to be launched early next year at around Auto Expo or before.

5. 2020 Hyundai Creta

Launch date: Feb 2020

Expected Price: Rs.9.5L – 16.5L

Hyundai is all set to launch the second-gen model of the Creta in the Indian market next year, which will be based on the manufacturer’s ix25 sold in China. The compact SUV will likely be unveiled first at the 2020 Auto Expo set to be held in February next year. Apart from revamped styling and feature updates, the car will be offered with its cousin Kia Seltos’ powertrains, which include BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. The Seltos’ more powerful 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine could also make its way as an N-line variant with the upcoming Creta.

6. Hyundai Tucson Facelift

Launch Date: Early 2020

Expected Price: Rs. 21 Lakh – Rs. 25 Lakh

With the increasing list of competitors, and de-growth in sales, Hyundai’s mid-size SUV Tucson is in a dire need of a refresh in order to stay relevant.

Hyundai will be introducing the Tucson facelift next year with minor exterior changes, extended list of connected car tech on offer including Hyundai’s BlueLink, and BS6-compliant petrol and diesel powertrains.

7. Kia QYI (Sub-compact SUV)

Launch Date: Mid 2020

Expected Price: Rs. 6.5L To Rs. 9.9 Lakh

The sub-compact SUV segment today is one of the hottest segments in the entire Indian market, and Kia wants to have a piece of the pie. Codenamed as QYI, the sub-4m SUV offering from Kia will likely be borrowing the Venue’s 1.0-litre TGDi engine, and even the Seltos’ 1.5-litre diesel engine.

8. Skoda Karoq

Launch Date: Mid 2020

Expected Price: Rs. 6.5L To Rs. 9.9 Lakh

The Czech carmaker has confirmed that the Karoq SUV will be brought to India as a completely built unit initially, and will be slotted in between the Kodiaq and the upcoming Kamiq SUV.

While Skoda has not yet revealed the specs of the India-spec Karoq, we expected it to come equipped with a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine that makes around 150 PS power and 250 Nm torque. Upon launch next year in April, the Skoda Karoq will put up against mid-size SUVs including Jeep Compass, MG Hector and Tata Harrier. Expect it to be priced between Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

9. Toyota Sub-4m SUV (Rebadged Vitara Brezza)

Launch Date: Early 2020

Expected Price: Rs. 6.9L To Rs. 9.5 Lakh

Given the agreement between the two Japanese brands Suzuki and Toyota, their Indian subsidiaries also plan to rebadge each other’s products to sell it in the country. We have already the first outcome of the agreement in the form of Toyota Glanza, which is basically a rebadged Maruti Baleno. Apparently, Toyota Kirloskar Motor is also planning to introduce a rebadged version of Maruti’s sub-4m SUV Vitara Brezza. Since Maruti Suzuki is in the works of introducing a petrol powertrain for the Vitara Brezza in India soon, expect the Toyota-badged to carry over the same specifications as well.

10. Tata Nexon EV

Launch Date: Early 2020

Expected Price: Rs. 16.5L To Rs. 19.9 Lakh

Tata’s first fully-electric vehicle Nexon EV is set to be revealed on December 17, and will likely be launched in the coming months. We believe that the production-spec Nexon EV will be based on the upcoming Nexon facelift, which could also be revealed at the same event. Tata has claimed that the electric SUV will have a range of around 300 km, and the Indian manufacturer is expected to price it between Rs 16.5 lakh to Rs 19.9 lakh.

11. Ford-Mahindra SUV

Launch Date: Late 2020

Expected Price: Rs. 12.5L To Rs. 17 Lakh

Earlier this year, Ford decided to cease its independent operations in India and enter a JV with Mahindra and Mahindra. It was also reported that this partnership will lead them to co-develop a range of SUVs together.

The C-SUV will be sharing its platform and powertrain with the upcoming next-gen XUV500, but it will certainly “drive like a Ford”, confirmed insiders working on the project. The Ford SUV will not be a rebadged version but will sport a different exterior, interior and a slightly altered chassis as compared to the XUV500 instead.

The 2020 XUV500 is expected to get a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine that puts out 180 hp of power. Hence, the upcoming Ford C-SUV will also likely be using this powertrain.

12. Tata Blackbird (Creta Rival)

Launch Date: Mid 2020

Expected Price: Rs. 6.5L To Rs. 9.9 Lakh

Tata is working on another SUV (internally known as the Blackbird) for the Indian market, which will fill the gap between the Nexon and the Harrier as Tata’s compact SUV offering. It has also been speculated that Tata’s Blackbird will be based on Chery Tiggo 5x’s platform, since Tata’s ALFA and the OMEGA platform won’t be suitable for the SUV.

In terms of size, the Chinese-spec Tiggo 5x measures 4,358 mm in length; 1,830 mm in width; 1,670 mm in height and has a 2,630 mm long wheelbase, which means Tata could bring it to India to compete against the upcoming next-gen Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks and other compact SUVs.

13. Tata Nexon Facelift

Launch Date: By Feb 2020

Expected Price: Rs. 6.5 Lakh To Rs. 8.9 Lakh

A facelift for India’s safest car, the Tata Nexon is also in the works and has been spied on different occasions. Apart from a redesigned front fascia, expect the car to get a host of additional features. The 2020 Nexon facelift will continue to rival the likes of Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300.

14. Tata Gravitas (7 Seat Harrier)

Launch Date: Feb 2020

Expected Price: Rs. 12.9 Lakh To Rs. 18.5 Lakh

In order to replace the ageing Tata Hexa, the Indian carmaker will be introducing a 7-seat version of the Harrier, which is internally codenamed the H7X and recently badged as Gravitas. The car made its debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, and will be launched next year with the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that is offered with the Harrier, albeit with a different state of tune and BS6 compliance.

15. Tata Hornbill (H2X)

Launch Date: Late 2020

Expected Price: Rs. 4.9 L to Rs. 7.5 L

Tata earlier confirmed that the production-spec model of the H2X concept will be introduced after the launch of Altroz hatch and Buzzard. The sub-4m SUV will be pitted against the likes of Mahindra KUV100 and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and will go on to become the smallest SUV offering by the Indian carmaker.

16. MG eZS

Launch Date: Early 2020

Expected Price: 19.9 Lakh to Rs. 23.5 Lakh

MG eZS will be the first fully-electric offering by the British manufacturer in India, which is all set to launch in next 2-3 months in India. The eZS to be offered with a 44.5kWh battery which will have a driving range of up to 340 km. At an expected price of Rs 22 lakh, the car will directly rival the Hyundai Kona Electric in the Indian market.

17. Skoda Kamiq

Launch Date: Late 2020

Expected Price: Rs. 13.5 Lakh to 17.5 Lakh

The Czech carmaker’s mid-size SUV offering, Kamiq, will be making its way to the Indian market soon. The car is based on Volkswagen Group’s MQB-A0 platform and borrows design elements from the Scala hatch as well as the new-gen Octavia.

At an expected price range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17 lakh, the car will take on the likes of MG Hector, Kia Seltos and upcoming Hyundai Creta.

18. Citroen C5 Aircross

Launch Date: Late 2020

Expected Price: Rs. 18L to Rs. 22 Lakh

Citroen’s flagship SUV, the C5 Aircross features a rather funky and unconventional styling on the outside and classy interiors on the inside. This is the car that will mark the entry of the French carmaker in the Indian market, sometime around late next year.

The Citroen C5 Aircross is expected to be priced around Rs 30 lakh, which will put it in the Volkswagen Tiguan and Skoda Kodiaq region.

19. Volkswagen T-Roc

Launch Date: Mid 2020

Expected Price: Rs. 13L To Rs. 17.5 L

Volkswagen’s T-Roc SUV was recently spied testing in India for the first time, wearing heavy camouflage. Already on offer in the European markets, the T-Roc will be brought to India via the CBU route.

The car is expected to be offered in India with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired to a 7-speed DSG, and will be priced around Rs 20 lakh.

20. MG D90

Launch Date: Mid 2020

Expected Price:

MG has been soaring on the success of its first offering in the Indian market, the Hector, and the British carmaker is planning to make use of the positive feedback it has received in the country, to introduce new products next year.

This includes the D90 sold by Maxus, a brand also owned by MG’s parent manufacturer, SAIC. The Maxus D90 is a large seven-seat SUV, and upon launch, will be rivalling the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour in India.