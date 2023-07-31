20+ New Electric Vehicles Waiting To Launch In India – EV Boom Coming

From mainstream carmakers to luxury brands, new launches are waiting in the pipeline as the Indian EV space will face a boom within the next two years

India’s electric vehicle market is on the cusp of a revolution as major auto manufacturers are gearing up to launch over 20 new EVs in the next two years. Across different segments, companies are making strides in electrification, aiming to make EVs more accessible to a broader consumer base and thus high volumes could be drawn.

From luxury brands like Audi, BMW, Merc, Volvo, Porsche and JLR to mainstream automakers like Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Toyota, Kia and Honda, new zero-emission cars are waiting in the pipeline. Currently, Tata Motors has established itself as a dominant force with over 80 per cent market share but to consolidate its lead, more new models are coming.

The homegrown manufacturer is expected to launch the Punch EV next and it will likely be followed by the electric version of the Curvv concept and the production-spec Harrier EV concept in 2024. Tata aims to increase the EV contribution in its lineup to 25 per cent within five years and achieve 50 per cent of its total sales from EVs by 2030.

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota’s partnership has been working wonders on a local and global scale. The production version of the eVX concept based on Toyota’s 27PL skateboard platform will likely debut later next year. Toyota’s iteration of the electric SUV will hit showrooms by the middle of this decade and it will be available in single and dual electric motor configurations.

MG Motor appears to be working on a compact electric SUV for India while the electric-spec Hyundai Creta has already been caught testing multiple times on public roads. Its sibling, Kia, confirmed its participation in the EV space as the 2024-bound EV9 will be followed by a new electrified RV. Volkswagen and Skoda should not be taken out of the equation either while Honda’s e-Elevate will be brought in by 2026.

Mahindra will step foot into the game with its XUV.e and BE ranges of electric vehicles as well. Tesla is actively exploring opportunities to establish vehicle and battery manufacturing plants locally. Other global EV players are also eyeing India as a potential territory for expansion as Fisker will launch special edition Ocean SUVs in the domestic market.