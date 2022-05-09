20 New Car Launching By Diwali 2022 – New Scorpio To New Brezza

Plenty of new cars are set to launch in the Indian market this year, and here, we have listed the ones that are expected to arrive before Diwali 2022

The market slowdown in the past few years (since before the pandemic) has been tough on all automakers, and only a few have managed to properly bounce back. To attract more customers and strengthen sales, many carmakers in India are planning to introduce new models this year before the Diwali festive season.

Mercedes-Benz will officially launch the new-generation C-Class in India on May 10, and bookings for it have already begun. The following day – 11 March – Tata Nexon EV Max will be launched in our market, which is the long-range version of Nexon EV, with some additional features as well.

In June, Jeep Meridian will finally be launched in the Indian market. Pre-orders for it are already underway. In August, we’ll expect to see the official launches of Kia EV6 and the new-generation Toyota Land Cruiser. Bookings for the former will begin on May 26, while the latter has officially been booked out completely for 2022.

Mahindra & Mahindra recently released a teaser for the new-generation Scorpio, hinting at its launch in the coming months. Other than that, four crossovers are expected to go on sale around mid-2022 – Citroen C3, Hyundai Venue facelift, new-gen Maruti Brezza, and new-gen Toyota Urban Cruiser.

For many upcoming vehicles, we only have speculations to go by. Hyundai is expected to introduce three more new models in our market – new-generation Tucson, Kona EV facelift, and Ioniq 5 – likely in the latter half of this year. Tata Tigor EV’s long-range version (Tigor EV Max) and Toyota Belta (rebadged Maruti Ciaz) are also expected to arrive in the second half of this year.

Model Launch date New-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class 10 May 2022 Tata Nexon EV Max 11 May 2022 Jeep Meridian June 2022 Kia EV6 August 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser 300-series August 2022 Citroen C3 Mid-2022* New-gen Mahindra Scorpio Mid-2022* Hyundai Venue facelift Mid-2022* New Maruti Brezza/New Toyota Urban Cruiser Mid-2022* New-gen Hyundai Tucson Second half of 2022* Hyundai Ioniq 5 Second half of 2022* Hyundai Kona Electric Second half of 2022* Tata Tigor EV Max Second half of 2022* Toyota Belta Second half of 2022* Maruti-Toyota midsize SUV Near Diwali 2022* Hyundai Creta facelift Near Diwali 2022* New-gen Toyota Innova Crysta End-2022*

* Expected launch timeline

The upcoming Maruti-Toyota midsize SUV is expected to launch before Diwali festive season. Its biggest rival – Hyundai Creta – is likely to get a facelift in the Indian market around the same time. We could also see the debut of the new-generation Toyota Innova Crysta before the end of this year, although its launch could happen later.