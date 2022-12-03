2-Wheeler Sales November 2022 – Hero Leads, RE Beats Suzuki

In November 2022, Hero led the two-wheeler sales standings ahead of Honda, TVS and Bajaj in India

In the month of November 2022, Hero MotoCorp finished on top of the two-wheeler sales charts with a total of 3,79,839 units as against 3,49,393 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 8.7 per cent. Compared to the previous month of October 2022 with 4,42,825 units, a YoY decline of 16.6 per cent was noted.

The largest two-wheeler producer in the world introduced the Vida sub-brand just a while ago. Honda was the second most sold two-wheeler manufacturer in India last month as 3,53,540 units were sold against 2,56,174 units during the corresponding period last year with a healthy YoY sales surge of 38 per cent in India.

TVS Motor Company beat its main rival Bajaj Auto for the third position with 1,91,730 unit sales last month as against 1,75,940 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 9 per cent. The Chakan-based Bajaj Auto finished in the fourth position with 1,23,490 unit sales as against 1,44,953 units in November 2021.

Two-Wheeler Brands (YoY) November 2022 Sales November 2021 Sales 1. Hero MotoCorp (8.7%) 3,79,839 3,49,393 2. Honda (38%) 3,53,540 2,56,174 3. TVS (9%) 1,91,730 1,75,940 4. Bajaj (-15%) 1,23,490 1,44,953 5. Royal Enfield (47%) 65,760 44,830 6. Suzuki (21%) 63,156 55,662

This led to a YoY negative sales growth of 15 per cent. Bajaj recently introduced the entry-level P150 sporty commuter positioned below the N160. Only a few days ago, TVS launched the special edition Apache RTR 160 4V with a Pearl White colour scheme and a lighter exhaust system saving one kilogram.

Royal Enfield outsold Suzuki for the fifth position with 65,760 unit sales as against 44,830 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with YoY positive volume growth of 47 per cent. The homegrown retro motorcycle maker brought in the Hunter 350 a few months ago and is well-received by customers.

With a competitive starting price of Rs. 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hunter 350 rose to second in the monthly sales standings for the brand while the deliveries of the Super Meteor 650 will commence in Feb 2023. Suzuki garnered a total of 63,156 units last month as against 55,662 units during the same period in 2021 with YoY positive volume growth of 21 per cent. The calendar year 2023 is expected to witness a slew of two-wheeler launches as well.