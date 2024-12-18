2 Upcoming Yamaha Bike Launches In 2025 – Key Details

Yamaha is all set to debut the updated 2025 R3 and MT-03 in the Indian market; To get styling and feature enhancements

Yamaha has already revealed the new 2025 model of the R3 and MT-03 globally and as expected, the updates will soon trickle down to the India-spec bikes. In the latest development, the launch of the refreshed parallel-twin duo has been confirmed for the domestic market. While a definitive launch timeline is unavailable, we expect the new Yamaha MT-03 and R3 to debut in India around mid-2025. Let’s look at the details of the latest 2025 R3 and MT-03.

To begin with, the new R3 appears far more aggressive than before in terms of overall styling. The new front fascia carries a bold stance, in line with the brand’s latest design direction, comprising twin LED DRLs and the main headlamp positioned in the centre. In addition to this, we can also spot an integrated winglet on the front profile.

Yamaha claims that the overall width of the seat and side panels has been reduced to enhance the accessibility for the riders and allow for easier manoeuvre. Talking about the features on offer, the new R3 comes with an updated LCD instrument console with smartphone connectivity via Yamaha’s MyRide application which enables call/SMS notification to be displayed on the screen.

The powertrain department remains the same with the familiar 321cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine putting out 42PS and 29.5 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch. Similarly, the MT-03 also gets a design overhaul with a projector LED headlight and twin DRLs upfront.

While the design may appear familiar, keen eyes can easily spot the subtle changes to the styling, giving the naked street motorcycle a sharper stance. Much like the R3, the MT-03 also gets the new LCD instrument cluster with smartphone integration and a familiar set of features. The 2025 MT-03 will continue to draw power from the familiar 321cc parallel-twin engine, shared with R3.

With the 2025 update, we expect the new R3 and MT-03 to launch at slightly higher prices than current models retailing at Rs. 4,64,900 and Rs. 4,59,900 (ex-showroom), respectively. The Yamaha twins will continue to rival the likes of the KTM 390 Duke, Aprilia RS457 and the upcoming Aprilia Tuono 457 in the Indian market.