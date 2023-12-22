2 Upcoming XUV700 Rivals From Maruti & Toyota You Should Know

Here we provide a detailed breakdown of the upcoming SUVs from Maruti Suzuki and Toyota which are expected to rival the Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra & Mahindra launched the XUV700 in 2021, offering a versatile and expansive range which will be further expanded with the arrival of a six-seater version next year. The SUV is currently available in both five- and seven-seater configurations. The XUV700 has garnered positive reception from customers, marking a significant success in the market.

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota appear to be working on three-row SUVs to compete directly with the Mahindra XUV700 and grab its market share, and here we have explained about them:

1. 7-Seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara:

Speculations suggest that a seven-seater variant of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is currently in the development phase, with plans for it to be available for purchase in late 2024 or by the middle of this decade. This extended version is expected to feature some distinctive visual elements compared to the existing five-seater midsize SUV.

However, as for the performance, the 1.5L mild-hybrid four-cylinder petrol and the 1.5L strong hybrid petrol units could be retained with manual and automatic transmission choices. The interior will more likely gain new features and technologies and it is yet unknown whether both six- and seven-seater layouts will be available or not.

2. 7-Seater Toyota Corolla Cross:

Reports suggest that Toyota is actively considering the introduction of a larger version of the global Corolla Cross in the Indian market. This move is seen as a strategic response to compete with models like the Mahindra XUV700 and Hyundai Alcazar, potentially targeting SUVs in the segment above as well. However, adapting the global Corolla Cross with its existing wheelbase of 2,640 mm may require significant re-engineering to meet the specific needs and preferences of the Indian market.

It is widely reported to be the first product that will be rolled out of Toyota’s third plant in Bidadi by 2026. The Corolla Cross shares the TNGA-C architecture with the Innova Hycross and thus its 2.0L four-cylinder petrol and the 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engines could be borrowed. The localisation of the platform is expected to contribute to competitive pricing.