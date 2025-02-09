Triumph will expand its line-up in India with the launch of 2 new motorcycles based on the 400cc platform

Triumph India is working on multiple new motorcycles for the domestic market. Some of these upcoming bikes have already been spotted testing and are scheduled to go on sale later this year. The company plans to expand its 400cc portfolio in the country, which will likely be the major volume puller for the British two-wheeler manufacturer. In this article, we will look at the details of the 2 upcoming Triumph bikes launching this year in India.

1. Triumph Thruxton 400

The highly anticipated Thruxton 400 was recently spotted testing in India, confirming its imminent launch. Triumph could likely debut the 400cc café racer is the domestic market in the second half of 2025. Based on the Speed 400, the design of the motorcycle seems to be inspired from the now discontinued Thruxton 1200, sporting a round headlamp, half-fairing, a small windscreen integrated into the front cowl, clip-on handle bars and slightly rear-set foot pegs.

Also Read: 5 Upcoming Adventure Bikes In India In 2025 – KTM, Triumph, TVS

Sharing the underpinnings with the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X with a bolt-on rear subframe, the Thruxton 400 will be powered by the familiar 398.15cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine putting out 40PS and 37.5 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. In terms of pricing, expect it to be positioned between the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X, retailing at Rs. 2.40 lakh and Rs. 2.64 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

2. Triumph Scrambler T4

After launching the Speed T4 in the Indian market last year, Triumph is ready to debut a lower-spec version of the Scrambler 400 X. Likely to be called the Scrambler T4, the two-wheeler was spotted sans camouflage last year in December. The T4 scrambler will likely be powered by the familiar 398cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, in a lower state of tune, similar to the Speed T4, putting out 30.6 bhp and 36 Nm of peak torque.

Also Read: 3 Upcoming Triumph Bikes In India In 2025-26 – Key Details

As per the company, this setup produces 80% of the torque at just 2,500 rpm, making it easy to slick through city traffic with fewer gear shifts. Expected to launch in the coming months, the Scrambler T4 will carry a lesser selling price of around Rs. 15,000-20,000 as compared to the Scrambler 400 X.