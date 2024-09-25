2 Upcoming Toyota SUVs That Will Be Launched In 2025

Although Toyota has some interesting lineup abroad, it has chosen to stick with rebadged Suzuki models including the upcoming ones

Apart from the Fortuner, Camry, Vellfire and Hilux, all the other models in Toyota India’s lineup are shared with Maruti Suzuki. The upcoming SUVs that will debut in 2025 are also shared models, including Toyota’s version of the Maruti Suzuki eVX and the 7-seater Grand Vitara.

1. Toyota Urban SUV (Maruti Suzuki eVX based EV)

Toyota’s Urban SUV will be based on the Maruti Suzuki eVX, slated for launch in March 2025. Both the vehicles will utilize the same 27PL skateboard platform, a dedicated EV architecture that will be produced locally at Suzuki’s Gujarat facility. This platform optimization reflects an industry trend towards platform sharing to enhance efficiency and cost-effectiveness, particularly in the early stages of EV development.

While information regarding the Urban SUV’s interiors remains undisclosed, we are confident that most of the parts will be shared with Suzuki’s eVX. This method allows for a more efficient production process, which tumbles down to aggressive pricing for consumers.

The Urban SUV will likely mirror the eVX in offering two battery pack options. A larger 60kWh unit is expected to provide a range of around 550 kilometres, while an entry-level variant with a smaller 48kWh battery might offer a range of roughly 400 kilometres. Toyota has also hinted at offering both front-wheel drive (FWD) and dual-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) configurations for the Urban SUV in select markets.

2. 7-seater Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Next year, the three-row variants of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are expected to hit the domestic market. They might be priced starting at around Rs. 15-16 lakh (ex-showroom) and this sure will attract many potential buyers.

The seven-seater SUV is expected to retain the familiar 1.5L four-cylinder K15C mild hybrid petrol engine and the 1.5L three-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine. The former produces a maximum power output of 103 PS and 106.8 Nm while the latter puts out 116 PS of power and 122 Nm of torque. Both are expected to be paired with manual and automatic transmission options.

The existing platform will likely be re-engineered to include a third row of seats and slight exterior modifications are expected. The current Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm, which may see an extension in the upcoming three-row versions. The other new bits could include brand new interiors, more features and updated safety which may include an ADAS suite as well.