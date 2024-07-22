2 Upcoming Tata Punch Rivals From Maruti Suzuki & Hyundai Detailed

Demand for SUVs has skyrocketed, with SUVs accounting for 49% of dealer dispatches in 2023. Thus, Maruti and Hyundai are stepping up to challenge Tata Punch

The demand for SUVs has fundamentally reshaped the Indian automotive market, prompting leading manufacturers like Maruti and Hyundai to introduce new models to challenge the Tata Punch currently, the best-selling car in the country. In this article, we explore Maruti’s strategic plans for a new entry-level SUV and Hyundai’s latest all-electric offering, the Inster EV will be a rival to Punch EV, both of these are set to steal the spotlight from the Tata Punch.

Maruti is set to launch an entry-level SUV to compete with the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter, expected around 2026-27. Before this, Maruti plans to introduce the Grand Vitara 7-seater in 2025 and its first EV, the eVX, in 2024.

1. Maruti’s Entry-Level SUV

Maruti’s new SUV aims to capitalize on the popularity of sub-4m SUVs like the Punch. Likely to feature a tall-boy design, it may include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1.0-litre turbo option. Expected features include a large infotainment system, 360-degree camera, and digital instrument cluster, with prices ranging from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 12 lakh.

2. Hyundai’s Inster EV

Hyundai has unveiled the Inster EV, its smallest and most affordable EV, based on the ICE Casper concept. The Inster carries a modern-retro styling with circular LED DRLs, a black pill-like front design, and pixel-themed indicators. It features chunky wheel arches and a rear spoiler.

Inside, it boasts a utilitarian design with a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, digital instrument cluster, auto climate control, wireless charger, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, and an ADAS suite. The Inster measures 3,825mm in length, 1,610mm in width, and 1,575mm in height, with a 2,580mm wheelbase. The boot capacity is 280 litres, extendable to 351 litres.

The powertrain includes two battery options: 42kWh and 49kWh. The single motor setup produces 95bhp for the standard version and 113bhp for the long-range version. The claimed range is up to 355km on a single charge, with fast charging capabilities from 10 to 80 per cent in under 30 minutes using a 120kW DC fast charger. It will go against the Tata Punch EV.