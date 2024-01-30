2 Upcoming Tata ICE Cars This Year – Curvv, Altroz Racer

In addition to new EVs, Tata Motors will add two new ICE models to its line-up in 2024 i.e. Curvv and Altroz Racer

Tata Motors has been at the forefront of the electric vehicle segment in the Indian market, at the same time giving due importance to its conventionally powered models. This is well reflected by the introduction of facelifted Nexon, Harrier and Safari last year in 2023. For the year 2024, the Indian carmaker is preparing to add two new ICE models to its portfolio while two new CNG AMT cars are also coming. Let’s have a look at the 2 upcoming Tata ICE cars this year.

1. Tata Curvv

Tata Motors will launch the Curvv around mid-2024 and it will first debut in the EV guise followed by its conventionally powered counterpart. After its showcase at the 2023 Auto Expo in the concept form, we spotted the test prototype of the SUV multiple times last year. The Curvv will follow the brand’s latest design direction which we have already seen in the updated Nexon, Harrier and Safari. Rivalling the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and more, the mid-size SUV will likely get the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine putting out 170 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque which is currently under development.

As per the latest media reports, the 1.5-litre turbo diesel from Nexon could also be offered at the time of launch, in the same state of tune. The interiors will also remain the same as the latest crop of updated Tata SUVs and it will come loaded with a host of tech features including ADAS, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, 360-degree parking camera and more.

2. Tata Altroz Racer

Tata Altroz Racer which debuted at the 2023 Auto Expo could see the light of the day as its test mule was recently spotted testing on the Indian roads. After its unveil at the Auto Show last year, Tata Motors went silent and it seemed like the sportier version of Altroz has been shelved for the time being.

However, putting a full stop to these speculations, the latest spy images suggest the premium hatchback is almost ready to go into production and could be launched in the second half of 2024. While the test mule was heavily covered, the presence of an extended spoiler and the emission testing kit suggest that the Altroz Racer is probably in its final stages of development.

There are chances that it could be powered by the new 1.2-litre tGDi petrol engine tuned to produce 125 bhp and 225 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 7-speed DCT and a 6-speed manual gearbox. Apart from the powerful engine, the Altroz Racer will also get a slew of sporty cosmetic enhancements inside out and it will square off with the likes of Hyundai i20 N-Line in the Indian market.