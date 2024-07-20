2 Upcoming Sedans In 2024: Maruti Suzuki Dzire & Honda Amaze

The new gen 2024 Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze are set to launch in the coming months with fresh designs and new features. Here’s a quick look at what’s coming with these updated sedans

In recent years, sedans have become less popular as more people choose SUVs and crossovers for their higher seating, better visibility, and more storage space. Despite this trend, some car makers are still introducing new sedans. These new entry-level sedans could bring fresh designs, the latest technology, and exciting performance to the market to give compact SUVs a run for their money.

1. Maruti Dzire

The Maruti Dzire, one of India’s top-selling sedans, is set for a significant update following Suzuki’s recent reveal of the new Swift. Dzire is also regarded as one of the top choices in the fleet market because of its reliability, fuel economy, repairability, and overall ride quality. The 2024 Dzire is expected to incorporate elements from the new Swift, such as blacked-out LED headlamps and a honeycomb-patterned grille.

Inside, the new Dzire will likely feature a dual-tone dashboard with a floating infotainment system and updated HVAC controls. Horizontal AC vents may replace the current circular ones. Key features are anticipated to include a 9.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated seats, ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold. The new Dzire is expected to come with a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder naturally aspirated engine, and a CNG option might also be available. It is set to launch in the second half of 2024.

2. Honda Amaze

Honda’s smallest sedan, the Amaze, is poised for a significant update later this year. The third-generation model will replace the second-generation car, which has been on sale since 2018 and is expected to launch by Diwali 2024.

The new Amaze will be built on the same platform as the City and Elevate but with a shorter wheelbase, keeping its overall length under four meters. This design choice will help streamline Honda’s India lineup and enhance cost efficiency.

The third-gen Amaze will sport a refreshed design in line with larger Honda sedans sold internationally. It is expected to feature a modern cabin layout with a large touchscreen.

Under the hood, the Amaze will continue with the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine from the current model, delivering 90hp and 110Nm of torque, and will be available with a 5-speed manual or CVT automatic transmission. Diesel engines will not be offered. The new Amaze will rival the Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tigor upon its release.